Trump picks Dr. Oz to lead CMS: Shots





President-elect Donald Trump (right) has chosen renowned physician Dr. Mehmet Oz (left) to lead CMS. Here, they are seen together at a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as Oz was running for Senate in that state. Win McNamee/Getty Images .

President-elect Donald Trump has named renowned physician Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday on Truth Social and in a press release to reporters.

“Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the disease industrial complex and all of the horrific chronic illnesses that result from it,” Trump said in his statement.

CMS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency Kennedy will lead if his nomination is confirmed. CMS manages the Medicare, Medicaid, and Affordable Care Act marketplaces for individual insurance, together representing health coverage for 155 million Americans.

Trump's announcement notes that Oz graduated from Harvard, earned an M.D. and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and won nine Daytime Emmys for The Dr. Oz Show.

Oz, 64, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who hosted a health-focused talk show for a decade. He built his career on television after being a frequent guest on the Oprah Winfrey show.

Oz has been criticized for giving Kennedy and other vaccine deniers a platform during appearances on his show. During the pandemic, Oz increased the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 without evidence.

Oz ran for Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania in 2022, and he expressed his frustrations with the health care establishment on the campaign trail. Trump supported him but Oz lost to Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat.

During his run for Senate, he argued that the government had “condescended and misled” the public during the COVID pandemic. “COVID-19 became an excuse for the government and the thinking elites who controlled the means of communication to suspend debate,” he said.

Oz promoted questionable health advice to national viewers. In 2014, he testified before the Senate after being accused of false advertising for supplements he promoted on his show. In 2015, ten doctors wrote a letter urging Columbia University's medical school to fire him, arguing that much of the advice given on his television show had been found to be unsupported by scientific evidence and, in certain cases, contradicted by them.

Oz is a global advisor for iHerb, an online supplement retailer. And he regularly recommends their products on social media.

Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, wrote on X that Oz was “unfit” to lead CMS. “He peddles conspiracy theories about vaccines and fake cures. He profits from fringe medical ideas. By nominating RFK Jr and Mehmet Oz, Trump is giving science the middle finger,” Gostin wrote.

If confirmed by the Senate, Oz will oversee a massive health agency that has about 6,500 employees and spends about $1.5 trillion a year, more than the Department of Defense.

House Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-NJ, ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees CMS, released a statement Tuesday criticizing Oz's nomination.

“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is a successful agency. They help ensure access to health care for millions of Americans, including our nation's seniors, our children, and the poorest Americans,” he declared. “Given the critical importance of this agency, I am alarmed that President-elect Trump has chosen a television celebrity without the background and experience to lead it.”

Another senior committee member, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said in a statement that he looked forward to learning more about Oz's vision for CMS. “Far too often, patients who rely on federal health care programs are forced to accept one-size-fits-all bureaucratic coverage. Dr. Oz advocates for providing consumers with the information they need to make their own health care decisions. “

The government watchdog Accountable.US also sounded the alarm about Oz, emphasizing its support for Medicare Advantage plans, run by commercial insurers.

“The appointment of an individual who promoted unproven medical treatments for personal gain, opposed the Affordable Care Act, and supported the continued privatization of Medicare to oversee the health care of millions of people, including the elderly, will have devastating consequences,” said Tony Carrk. executive director of Accountable.US in a statement.

