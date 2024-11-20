Javier Milei, face to face with Xi Jinping and Georgieva | President's meetings within the framework of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro





7:34 p.m. 11/19/2024 4 hours ago An excuse that ran out after a few minutes Javier Milei did not participate in the final G20 photo. This was easily noticed: among the little faces gathered after the meeting on sustainable development and the energy transition, there was not the classic “wig” of the Argentine president. What is strange is the justification given by the Government House: he said he was with Kristalina Georgieva, but the head of the IMF herself appears in the image.

People with disabilities march again to Quinta de Olivos against the Milei adjustment By Matas Ferrari For the third time this year, Organizations bringing together people with disabilities will mobilize in favor of the presidential estate of Olivos. The idea is to attract Javier Milei's attention again so that think about the irreparable damage you are causing to the collective, both economically and symbolically.describe Page/12 Pablo Molero, representative of the Permanent Forum for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The march will also be reproduced in various regions of the country, such as Rosario, Tucumán, Córdoba and Mendoza. This irreparable damage, denounce the organizations, is the consequence of the reduction of at least 200 thousand pensions that the government plans to make immediately in accordance with the objectives of the 2025 budget. But it also includes adjusting the values ​​of health, rehabilitation and transportation services, whose providers “barely cover half of their operating costs,” Molero explained. Learn MS AC

5:50 p.m. 11/19/2024 6 hours ago Milei seeks to renew carnal relations with the United States During his trip to the United States to participate in the ultra-conservative CPAC meeting in Florida, President Javier Milei took the opportunity to grant an interview for host Lex Fridman's podcast. The Argentine far right discussed, among other subjects, the electoral victory of Donald Trump and hypothesized that this change of government would allow a resumption of carnal relations between Argentina and the United States. By betting that the United States will once again become the leader of the West, that someone will come and make America great again, we are betting on being a commercial ally, which is also an excellent idea. So we want to advance and deepen our trade ties and we also seek to be a NATO ally, the president said. Milei also stressed that he “admires” Trump because, during his presidency, he gave “more than sufficient evidence” of his fight against “the cultural battle.” “He openly confronted socialism, his speeches openly go against socialism,” he stressed.

5:33 p.m. 11/19/2024 6 hours ago Karina Milei and Martín Menem inaugurate La Libertad Avanza in Córdoba The Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei, and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem, will present next Friday in Córdoba the La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party to continue the “consolidation” of space at the national level. . Karina Milei and Menem, respectively president and vice-president of the party, will be accompanied by national deputy Gabriel Bornoroni, representative of the LLA in Cordoba, who will also participate in local activities. The itinerary of the leaders of the LLA in this province includes a press conference that Menem and Bornoroni will offer from 5 p.m., at the Winsor Hotel, located at 214 Buenos Aires Street, in the capital Córdoba. This meeting is part of the LLA's “national tour”, which seeks to “consolidate the structure of its party in all provinces of the country”, according to a press release.

5:08 p.m. 11/19/2024 6 hours ago Budget 2025: The Government's strategy to prolong the agony and confinement of governors “With zero deficit everything, without zero deficit nothing”with this premise, the official deputy and head of the Budget and Finance Commission, José Luis Espert, announced that the Government had decided to take another turn and extend the deadline to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget. The meeting of the commission to issue the opinions was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but shortly before, Espert had proposed a conference during which he declared that a “common point which would guarantee the zero deficit” had not been yet been reached. This Wednesday closes the deadline for ruling on the projects of the ordinary period, the Government will therefore have to extend the ordinary sessions or convene extraordinary sessions; something Espert hinted at but did not confirm. The complete instructions.

3:40 p.m. 11/19/2024 8 hours ago Georgieva supports him with Milei The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, supported the adjustment measures implemented by Javier Milei's government after her meeting with the Argentine far right as part of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. “We analyzed the impressive progress made in stabilizing the economy and its market orientation. We are ready to support Argentina and its people in building these achievements,” Georgieva tweeted after the “productive meeting” . Milei's goal is to get the IMF to approve a new agreement to strengthen the Central Bank's reserves and thus raise the exchange rate. https://twitter.com/KGeorgieva/status/1858929546176655366

2:39 p.m. 11/19/2024 9 hours ago Milei skips familiar G20 photo President Javier Milei was the only president who chose to stay out of the family photo at the G20 summit in Brazil. The far right had already warned that it would not sign the final agreement of the meeting.

1:41 p.m. 11/19/2024 10 hours ago Milei reunited with Kristalina Georgieva President Javier Milei met with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. The far-right's goal is to get the international organization to send funds that will help the government increase central bank reserves and lift foreign exchange restrictions. “President Javier Milei had a meeting with the general director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, within the framework of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro,” they tweeted from the account of the Presidency of the Republic (OPRA). . https://twitter.com/OPRArgentina/status/1858913293513224671

The government said that with China “current commercial and financial ties and agreements have been reaffirmed.” La Casa Rosada published a press release following President Javier Milei's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. “Issues relevant to bilateral relations were discussed, including constructive cooperation and expansion of trade relations between the two countries,” they reported. According to the text, during the meeting, “China expressed its interest in increasing trade with the Argentine Republic, while Argentina expressed its desire to diversify and increase its export offer to the Chinese market. “During the session, the current commercial and financial ties and agreements were reaffirmed, as well as the vocation to continue exploring new opportunities to expand and improve everything that involves strengthening the bilateral relationship,” adds- he. Finally, it was reported that “President Xi extended a formal invitation to President Milei to visit China, and in return, President Milei extended a formal invitation to President Xi to visit Argentina.”

