Donald Trump's cabinet chooses people facing sexual misconduct allegations

A number of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees have been accused of sexual harassment and assault, and one has faced allegations of child sex trafficking. Credible allegations of impropriety, let alone allegations of misconduct or assault, have often resulted in removal or disqualification. But Trump, who has faced dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1970s, is known for surrounding himself with men who have also faced similar allegations.

The president-elect generally denies the legitimacy of accusations related to sexual misconduct and defends men in his orbit.

In 2018, in response to sexual assault allegations against members of his own administration, Trump tweeted: Human lives are being shattered and destroyed by a single allegation. Some are true and others false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused, their life and career gone. Is there no longer any due process?

As he prepares for a second term, The 19th is rounding up allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the president-elect's picks in the Cabinet, which includes the heads of 15 executive departments and other senior positions.

Here's what we found:

Matt Gaetz

Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general, the nation's top law enforcement official. In recent years, the Justice Department and a congressional committee have investigated sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz after a friend of his and rising figure in Florida politics, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty in 2021 to trafficking. sexual relations with minors.

The Justice Department completed its investigation last year without bringing criminal charges. The House Ethics Committee also investigated similar allegations and subpoenaed testimony from the woman who accused Gaetz of having sex with her when she was 17.

Three eyewitnesses said Gaetz had sex with a minor at a party in July 2017, according to separate court documents made public earlier this year. Just days before the Ethics Committee voted on whether to release its findings, Gaetz resigned from the House, citing his potential appointment. It's unclear whether the House will still release the report.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Elon Musk

Trump is recruiting Musk, alongside 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead a new Department of Government Effectiveness. It appears that Musk will provide more outside advice than he will lead a new government agency, which would have required Congressional approval and funding.

Musk, SpaceX's chief executive, faces a lawsuit filed by eight former SpaceX employees who allege he wrongfully terminated them after accusing the company of tolerating sexual harassment in the workplace. According to court documents, each plaintiff was exposed to unwanted behavior and sexual comments from Elon Musk. Musk also allegedly introduced vile sexual photographs, memes and comments demeaning to women and/or the LGBTQ+ community into the work environment, according to the lawsuit.

In response to news of a sexual harassment charge against him, Musk posted in 2022 on X, which he owns: Finally, we can use Elongate as a scandal name. It's pretty perfect.

Trump announced his intention to nominate Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Eliza Cooney, a woman hired by Kennedy decades ago to babysit his children, accused Kennedy of sexually assaulting her in the late 1990s, according to an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, published in July 2024.

Cooney, who was 23 at the time and a recent college graduate, told Vanity Fair that Kennedy rubbed his leg under the table at a family gathering, asked him to apply lotion to him on her back and once came up behind her in the kitchen, groping her. her ribcage and breasts until he was interrupted by another worker.

After Cooney's allegations were made public, Kennedy said during an interview on the Breaking Points podcast that the Vanity Fair article was a lot of bullshit, but admitted he wasn't a boy. church. I have so many skeletons in my closet. The Washington Post also reported that Kennedy sent a text message to Cooney apologizing.

I have no memory of this incident, but I sincerely apologize for anything I did that made you uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended or hurt you , the text message said, according to the Post. I never meant you any harm. If I hurt you, it was inadvertent. I feel bad for doing it.

Trump announced he was nominating Fox & Friends weekend co-host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense. A staff member at the California Federation of Republican Women accused Hegseth of sexually assaulting her in 2017 after she spoke at a conference.

Hegseth paid the woman an undisclosed amount as part of a nondisclosure agreement after she threatened to sue in 2020, according to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post. Hegseth maintains the sex was consensual and has denied all accusations. No charges have been filed.

Candice Norwood contributed reporting.

