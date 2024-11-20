



The ANCA led a coalition that tipped the scales in favor of Oz's 2022 Senate bid President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Turkish-American Dr. Mehmet Oz, a staunch Armenian genocide denier and an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. In a statement announcing Dr. Oz as his choice to lead the agency, Trump said Dr. Oz would work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services to take charge of the disease industrial complex. and all the horrible chronic illnesses she leaves behind. Trump also pointed out that Dr. Oz won nine Daytime Emmy Awards while hosting the Dr. Oz Show, where he taught millions of Americans how to make healthier lifestyle choices. In addition to promoting certain questionable medical procedures and cures that put him in the crosshairs of the medical community and health experts, Dr. Oz's close ties to Turkey, particularly Erdogan, encouraged him to become a virulent denier of the Armenian genocide. This prompted the Armenian National Committee of America and its Pennsylvania chapter to lead a diverse coalition of Armenians, Greeks, Jews, Kurds and other American allies, to oppose his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Following the 2022 election, the ANCA called Dr. Oz's loss to John Fetterman a historic victory. With this historic victory, ANCA protected the U.S. Senate, the people of Pennsylvania and our American democracy from an Armenian genocide denier with deep ties to the hostile Erdogan regime in Turkey, ANCA President said , Raffi Hamparian, after the 2022 elections. This historic victory is the result of more than a year of strategic planning and tireless community and coalition efforts, ranging from opposition research to voter education to media outreach , the get-out-the-vote campaign and other targeted electoral initiatives. We are satisfied with the defeat of Dr. Oz, Hamparian then added. The ANCA national office, along with its local affiliates in the Eastern Region and Pennsylvania, partnered with the Hellenic American Leadership Council to lead a grassroots campaign drawing attention to Dr. Oz's genocide denial and its close ties with Erdogan's Turkish regime. In the weeks leading up to the 2022 vote, the anti-Oz ANCA coalition led a series of protests in Pennsylvania and California, sounding the alarm about Dr. Oz's ties to the Turkish government and its persistent refusal to recognize the Armenian genocide.

