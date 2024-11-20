



Xi calls for alignment of Belt and Road Initiative with Bolivia's 2025 development plan

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on China and Bolivia to align the Belt and Road Initiative with Bolivia's 2025 development plan. Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Noting that China and Bolivia are good friends and good brothers, Xi said bilateral relations have maintained good development momentum in recent years. The two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, and the construction of the Belt and Road has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said. China supports Bolivia in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions and is willing to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bolivia next year as an opportunity to advance traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust and expand win-win cooperation and take the China-Bolivia strategic partnership to a new level, he said. Xi stressed that the two sides should strengthen exchanges between governments, legislatures and political parties as well as at the local level, conduct in-depth exchanges on governance experiences and expand cooperation in infrastructure construction, upland agriculture, green development and the digital economy. The two sides should also deepen coordination within multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations and BRICS, to promote unity, self-improvement and common development among Southern countries, he said. , adding that China supports the integration of Latin America and is willing to work together. with Bolivia to strengthen the construction of a mechanism such as the China-CELAC Forum (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States). Hailing the deep and brotherly friendship between Bolivia and China, Arce expressed gratitude to China for assisting Bolivia in its fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to promote Bolivia's economic and social development. China has made remarkable achievements in its modernization process under Xi's leadership, providing valuable experiences and advice for the development of Bolivia and other countries, he added. Congratulating Xi on the recent opening of Peru's Chancay port, Arce noted that Bolivia is ready to jointly celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China next year, further deepen their strategic partnership and to strengthen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure connectivity. , in order to support the national development of Bolivia and improve the well-being of its population. Bolivia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the China-CELAC Forum, he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



