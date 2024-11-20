Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson said Rapa Nui was the best place to avoid World War III

Boris Johnson said Rapa Nui was the best place to avoid World War III

 


“If you're really concerned about World War III and want to avoid radioactive fallout, this is the place to be,” the former British prime minister said.

Follow us on Google News
Follow us on Google News

A few weeks ago, the former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonhad the surprise of visiting our country during a seminar held in Chile.

After his visit to national soil, the former British authority wrote an article published this Monday by the Daily Mailwhere he revealed unknown details of his adventure across our country.

Among the details I wrote in the text, Boris Johnson assured that a city in our country will be the ideal place for avoid suffering from “World War III”.

The city that surprised Boris Johnson

The visit of the former British Prime Minister focused mainly on Rapa Nuia city he considers “ideal” for people who are worried about a possible world war that could break out.

Woman doesn't remember giving birth to her triplets: she was pronounced dead for 45 minutes during complicated delivery

Read also

Woman doesn't remember giving birth to her triplets: she was pronounced dead for 45 minutes during complicated delivery

“We had never seen a landscape so charming nor so lonely“said the former Prime Minister.

Then he made the startling statement: “If you're really worried about World War III and want to avoid radioactive fallout, this is the place.“, seal.

It is worth noting that the former Prime Minister's statements come amid the tension that exists in Europe, after, according to Russia, Ukraine has already deployed the first long-range missile attack from the United States.

Looking back on his adventure across our country, Boris Johnson detail that crosses Rapa Nui for almost two days by bike. They also swam at Anakena.

The British highlighted the local beach “with its pink and golden sand and clear, blue, although not exactly tropical, water.”

Instagram - Boris Johnson in Rapa Nui
Instagram – Boris Johnson in Rapa Nui

Boris Johnson plays a restrained moai

In the column itself published in the British media, Boris Johnson revealed that I touched a moai even though you're “supposed” not to get too close.

I reach out to touch one of the fallen statues, or moai, with his colossal forehead buried in the grass and his earlobe as high as us”, he emphasized, showing his surprise at realizing she was standing on one of the figures.

“Beneath our feet, almost entirely buried, is the shape of a human face,” he added, stressing that With his wife, they “jumped” from the moai.

He further assured that They reportedly apologized to residents for their mistake.




[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: