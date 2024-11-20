NFL says it has 'no problem' with 'Trump dance' celebrations





November 19, 2024, 4:59 p.m. ET

The NFL has “no problem” with its players incorporating the “Trump dance” into their on-field celebrations.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrated the firing of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 10 by performing President-elect Donald Trump's iconic dance that went viral.

He was joined this weekend by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Tennessee Titans receivers Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Detroit Lions defenders Za'Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez showing off their interpretations after big games.

“There is no problem with a celebratory dance like the one that took place [Sunday] or the week before with the 49ers on Nov. 10,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports. “It's up to the networks to cover them as they see fit.”

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrated a Week 10 sack with the “Trump dance.” AP Photo/Jason Behnken

NFL rules allow players to celebrate as long as the celebrations are not excessive and do not involve violent or sexually suggestive acts. Players are also not allowed to wear printed hats or clothing promoting political views, and Bosa was fined $11,255 for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the field after a game .

However, the “Trump dance” is not considered a political statement by the league.

Stars from other sports have also demonstrated the dance since the election two weeks ago, including UFC champion Jon Jones and U.S. men's national team soccer player Christian Pulisic, who celebrated with this dance after a goal against Jamaica on Monday evening.

Jones celebrated his victory over Stipe Miocic Saturday night with dancing, then showed Trump sitting ringside at Madison Square Garden and gave him a thumbs up.

Bowers said he got the idea to celebrate a touchdown Sunday with dancing after seeing Jones do it at the UFC event the night before.

“I saw everyone do it,” Bowers told USA Today Sports. “I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool.”

On Tuesday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social account titled “TRUMP DANCE SWEEPS THE NATION,” accompanied by a video compilation of NFL players celebrating.

Field Level Media and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

