Trump will attend the 6th flight test of SpaceX spacecraft today





President-elect Donald Trump will personally attend SpaceX's sixth launch today (November 19).

Trump confirmed his presence at the Starship launch on X, formerly Twitter. “Good luck to Elon Musk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project,” Trump added in the message (in capital letters) referring to the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

Trump's presence at the launch is another sign of the growing role Musk will play in the next presidential administration. Today's SpaceX launch, called Integrated Flight Test-6 (IFT-6), is scheduled to lift off during a 30-minute window that opens at 5 p.m. EST (10 p.m. GMT; 4 p.m. Texas local time ). You can watch live on Space.com.

Watch live! SpaceX to launch Starship on its 6th flight and attempt a booster capture – YouTube Watch On

Related: What to Expect During the 6th SpaceX Spacecraft Test Flight on November 19

Last week, Trump co-appointed Musk to the new “Department of Government Effectiveness” alongside entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy. (The Washington Post notes that this “department” is more of an advisory board, since departments must be created with congressional authorization.)

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will lead the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, cut excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies – which is essential to the Save America movement,” Trump wrote in a statement (capitalized).

Musk owns several companies that could benefit from his involvement in the Trump administration, according to NPR.

Latest space news, latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and much more!

“His electric car company Tesla receives government funding and has received millions to install electric vehicle charging stations. His rocket company SpaceX has won billion-dollar government contracts for missions to the Moon. And his satellite Internet company, Starlink, also received millions in subsidies from the federal government,” NPR wrote earlier this month.

Before Trump confirmed he would travel to Texas in person, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued “temporary flight restrictions for VIPs.” [very important person] “movement” near the Starship launch site in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, November 18, according to Reuters. Simultaneously, a flight restriction on Trump's property in Palm Beach, Florida, is temporarily removed.

Musk spoke about the FAA's role in regulating past Starship launches. For example, when tagging an article on X about spacecraft regulation in September, Musk said that current FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker “needs to resign.” Musk also owns X.

The Starship megarocket includes two fully reusable components: a massive first stage called Super Heavy and an upper stage spacecraft named Starship, or simply “Ship.” Musk plans to use Starship for heavy launch missions to the Moon and Mars; The spacecraft has successfully completed some spaceflight tests since 2022, but has not yet reached Earth-orbiting speed.

This story was updated at 3 p.m. EST with confirmation of Trump's attendance.

