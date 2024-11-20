PM Modi visits Guyana, aims to strengthen cultural, energy ties







Georgetown: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday begins a two-day visit to Guyana, an energy-rich country that has strong historical cultural ties with India through a large community. He will co-chair the India-CARICOM summit attended by 14 countries, highlighting India's role as a voice from the South that supports the political and economic aspirations of these countries. “India is an important global player. Our member states are keen to meet Prime Minister Modi and develop deeper technical relations, deepen their relations in terms of advocacy for small states in the international arena and strengthen people-to-people ties,” CARICOM said. Assistant Secretary-General Elizabeth Solomon was quoted by Antigua Newsroom. Prime Minister Modi said in a statement announcing the visit that he would pay homage to one of India's oldest communities, which migrated more than 185 years ago. “We will exchange views on how to give strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on shared heritage, culture and values,” he said. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said: “This visit highlights the historically strong relations between India and Guyana. » The 2nd India-CARICOM Summit will be co-chaired on Wednesday by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. CARICOM is the group of Caribbean countries and the first summit was held in 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, during which India offered a line of credit of $150 million for projects on climate change and renewable energies. Beyond cultural ties, Prime Minister Modi will look to Guyana to ensure India's energy security, as the small Caribbean country emerges as a major potential oil and gas power. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, Guyana's oil and gas resources are estimated at more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent, more than three times those of Kuwait. The discovery of oil reserves, most of which are offshore, has sparked the interest of many countries and multinationals in the country. Guyana could play a role in India's quest to diversify its energy sources. People of Indian origin make up 39.8 percent of the multi-ethnic country's population, with Hindus making up 28.4 percent of the largest religious community. The Indo-Guyanese are the descendants of people brought by the British Raj from 1838 onwards as indentured laborers to work on the sugar plantations or of people who came as traders or to pursue other trades. According to Jaggdeo, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Indian Arrival Monument which commemorates the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian indentured laborers to the Caribbean in 1838. Prime Minister Modi will address the Guyana Parliament and address the Indian community and community. Ali visited India last year as the chief guest of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Prime Minister Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country since Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's visit in 1968. India has provided assistance to Guyana on several projects, including the $25 million National Cricket Stadium, which hosted this year's T20 Cricket World Cup. India also helped establish a Center of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT). Trade between the two countries stood at $223.36 million in 2021-22, with Guyana's exports amounting to $156.96 million, driven by energy products. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



