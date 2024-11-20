Trump's attorneys say they are opposed to throwing out his conviction





NEW YORK (AP) New York prosecutors oppose any attempt to overturn President-elect Donald Trump's hush money conviction, but they expressed some openness Tuesday to delaying sentencing until the end of his imminent second term.

In a court filing Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Trump's upcoming presidency is no reason to drop a case that has already been decided. “But given the need to balance competing constitutional interests,” prosecutors said, consideration should be given to freezing the case until he leaves office.

The former and future president was convicted in May of falsifying business records to conceal a scheme to influence the 2016 election by paying money to cover up a story of extramarital sex. Trump denies these allegations.

His sentencing was set for November 26. But after Trump's election victory this month, his lawyers urged Judge Juan M. Merchan to dismiss the case. They wrote that it should be abandoned to facilitate an orderly transition of executive power and in the interests of justice.

Merchan gave prosecutors until Tuesday to provide input on how to proceed.

Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday that they are aware of the demands and obligations of the presidency and are aware that Trump's return to the White House will raise unprecedented legal questions.

We also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system, they added.

No decision has been made and Merchan has not said when he will govern. Yet Trump spokesman and new White House communications director Steven Cheung called the filing Tuesday by prosecutors a complete and definitive victory for President Trump in a case he has long deplored as a hunt. to witches.

President Trump's legal team is preparing to have it dismissed once and for all, Cheung said in a statement.

Last week, the judge delayed his ruling on Trump's earlier attempt to overturn his conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that granted presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

A firing would erase Trump's historic conviction, sparing him the cloud of a criminal record as well as possible prison time.

Merchan could also decide to delay the case for another length of time, wait for a federal appeals court to rule on Trump's parallel effort to have the case removed from state court or choose another option.

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to cover up her claim that they had sex a decade earlier. The payment was made shortly before the 2016 elections.

Trump claims they did not have sex and denies any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors announced the compensation as part of a Trump-led effort to prevent voters from hearing salacious stories about him. Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, paid Daniels. Trump then reimbursed him, and the Trump Company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees disguising what they really were, prosecutors claimed.

Trump has vowed to appeal the verdict if the case is not dismissed. He and his lawyers said the payments to Cohen were properly classified as legal fees for legal work.

Trump's lawyers have been fighting for months to overturn his conviction.

A month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents cannot be prosecuted for official acts they performed while running the country and that prosecutors cannot use those acts to support a case centered on purely personal, unofficial conduct.

Trump's lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the hush money jury obtained improper evidence, such as Trump's presidential financial disclosure form, testimony from some White House aides and network posts social issues made during his first mandate.

Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only part of their case.

After Trump's election victory, his lawyers redoubled their efforts, arguing that dismissing the case in the interests of justice was justified both by the immunity ruling and because of his status as a president-elect.

If the verdict stands and the case proceeds to sentencing, Trump's penalties will range from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison, but he is unlikely to move from time behind bars for a first conviction involving charges in the lowest level of crimes. .

Some Trump supporters have embraced his belief, showing up at campaign rallies wearing T-shirts with slogans like Free Trump and I'm voting for the convicted felon.

Since this is a matter of state, Trump will not be able to pardon himself once he returns to power. Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes.

The hush money case was the only one of Trump's four criminal indictments to go to trial.

Special counsel Jack Smith is taking steps to end his two federal prosecutions of the president-elect. One focuses on Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the other on allegations that he hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Another election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, is largely on hold.

Trump, a Republican, denounced the silent verdict on the money, calling it a rigged and shameful result. He claimed, without evidence, that the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was part of a Democratic witch hunt intended to damage his presidential campaign.

