Mary Jane Veloso comes home

(1st UPDATE) After more than 14 years on death row, Mary Jane Veloso will soon return to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines Mary Jane Veloso, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who has been on death row in Indonesia for over a decade, will soon return to the Philippines. Arrested in 2010 for drug trafficking and sentenced to death, Mary Jane's case was a long and difficult journey. After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement Wednesday (20 november. Mary Jane Veloso is coming home, said Marcos, who thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill. I express my sincere gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill. This result reflects the depth of the partnership between our nations and Indonesia, united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion, he added. Marcos and Prabowo met at least twice, once when the Indonesian president visited Manila before his inauguration, and again when Marcos flew to Indonesia to witness the swearing-in in person of the new Indonesian head of state. Veloso, now 39, was arrested, tried and sentenced to death in 2010 for trying to smuggle 2.6 kilograms of heroin into Indonesia. Born into a poor family in Nueva Ecija, Veloso worked in Dubai as a domestic helper before flying to Indonesia in early 2010 for a job that apparently no longer existed. In Kuala Lumpur, Veloso was invited by her goddaughter identified as Christine or Cristina to fly to Yogyakarta. He was given a new suitcase and $500. It was at Yogyakartas Adisucipto Airport that she was arrested because heroin wrapped in aluminum foil had apparently been hidden in the lining of her suitcase. Mary Jane's story resonates with many people: a mother trapped in the grip of poverty, who made a desperate choice that changed the course of her life. Even though she was held responsible under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her situation, Marcos said. Foreign Ministry (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a text message that Indonesia had not asked for anything in return by agreeing to send Veloso home. “We have been asking Indonesia for a long time for a favorable formula for [Veloso]including a possible return to the Philippines. The new administrator[istration] of Indonesia showed its willingness and spoke to our ambassador about the possibility of a transfer,” he added. Veloso made headlines and gained national attention in early 2015 when former President Joko Widodo, Prabowo's predecessor, rejected a series of calls for clemency that included Velosos. What followed were dramatic and unprecedented efforts by the Philippine government, then led by the late Benigno Aquino III, to save Veloso. The day before his scheduled execution, Aquino himself telephoned former Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Masurdi to make a last-minute appeal to make Veloso a prosecution witness who could testify about a larger drug trafficking syndicate. drug. Veloso's execution was postponed, just 11 hours before she was to be shot. De Vega said the final details of Veloso's return were still being discussed. The diplomat, however, hoped that Veloso would return to the country before the end of the year. “Personally, I hope by Christmas,” he added. Rappler.com

