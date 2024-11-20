Indian Prime Minister Modi interacts with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday welcomed strengthening trade, investment and technology ties, particularly in the areas of digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the Indo-French partnership on digital public infrastructure.

In this context, Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Macron's initiative to organize the next AI Action Summit in France.

Modi met Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This was the third meeting between the two leaders this year, following President Macron's visit to India as chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations in January and their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in June.

Referring to Macron as his friend, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the French President for successfully hosting the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year.

In an article on X, Modi said: “It is always an immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron. He congratulated him on the successful organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year.

We discussed how India and France will continue to work closely in sectors such as space, energy, AI and other futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to strengthen people-to-people ties, Prime Minister Modi added.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-France strategic partnership as well as their shared vision of bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in the Horizon 2047 roadmap and other bilateral declarations .

They welcomed the progress made in bilateral cooperation, particularly in strategic areas such as defence, space and civil nuclear energy, and committed to further accelerating it with a view to strengthening their common commitment to strategic autonomy. They also reviewed the progress of cooperation on the Indian National Museum project.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, particularly the Indo-Pacific region. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to reinvigorate and reform multilateralism and contribute to the construction of a stable international order.

Prime Minister Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The two Prime Ministers took stock of the progress of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. Noting that the signing of the European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (India-EFTA-TEPA) was an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its importance in attracting more investments in India from EFTA countries, including Norway.

The bilateral discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in areas such as the blue economy, renewable energy, green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, geothermal energy, green shipping, capture, carbon use and storage (CCUS), fisheries, space and the Arctic.

The leaders also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

Terming the meeting with the Norwegian Prime Minister as excellent, PM Modi said closer cooperation in sectors such as innovation and research was discussed in the meeting.

In an article on X, Modi said: “The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was excellent. Our Arctic policy has led to further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Norway. We discussed how investment ties between our nations can be improved, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the blue economy. Closer cooperation in sectors such as innovation and research was also discussed.

Prime Minister Modi also held meetings with Indonesian and Portuguese leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

Prime Minister Modi met newly elected Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This was the first meeting of the two leaders.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Subianto on assuming office. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership. They discussed cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defense and security, connectivity, tourism, health and people-to-people ties. The two leaders noted that India and Indonesia were commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations and called for celebrating the occasion in a dignified manner.

The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues. Referring to their close collaboration within the G20, they called for giving priority to the concerns of Southern countries. They also reviewed ongoing cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral areas, including ASEAN.

Prime Minister Modi also met Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Lus Montenegro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Montenegro on assuming office in April 2024 and expressed his desire to work together to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations between India and Portugal. Prime Minister Montenegro congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third term.

The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, defense, science and technology, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties. They highlighted the growing potential for collaboration in new and emerging areas such as IT and digital technologies, renewable energy, startups and innovation, as well as the mobility of professionals and skilled workers. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments and global issues of common concern, including India-EU relations. They agreed to continue the existing close cooperation in regional and multilateral forums.

The leaders noted that the year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal. They agreed to celebrate the occasion together in a dignified manner. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch. The Statesman/ANN