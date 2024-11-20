



President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to lead the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of elderly, poor and disabled Americans. Trump also chose Wall Street executive Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department as he fills out his cabinet.

Dr. Oz will be a leader in promoting disease prevention, so that we get the best results in the world for every dollar spent on health care in our great country, Trump said in a statement. It will also reduce waste and fraud at our nation's most expensive government agency, which accounts for a third of our nation's health care spending and a quarter of our entire national budget.

Oz, who failed to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate in 2022, has been a strong supporter of Trump and in recent days has expressed support for the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the nation's top health agency, the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

As administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oz would report to Kennedy. If confirmed by the Senate, Oz would be responsible for the Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act programs on which more than half the country depends for health insurance. Medicaid provides nearly free health care coverage to millions of America's poorest children and adults, while Medicare gives older Americans and people with disabilities access to health insurance. The Affordable Care Act is an Obama-era program that provides health insurance plans to millions of Americans who do not qualify for, but do not have, government-subsidized health insurance with their employer.

Americans need better research on healthy lifestyle choices conducted by unbiased scientists, and @robertfkennedyjr can help as HHS Secretary, Oz shared in an Instagram post last week, along with a photo of him and Kennedy together.

Oz was accused of selling questionable medical treatments and products on his defunct television show. And at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he pressured government officials to make hydroxychloroquine widely available, despite unresolved questions about its safety and effectiveness.

Lutnick, meanwhile, will play a key role in implementing Trump's plan to raise and enforce tariffs as Commerce secretary, Trump said Tuesday. Lutnick is a cryptocurrency enthusiast and director of the brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social. In his message, Trump said Lutnick would lead our tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Lutnick is co-chair of Trump's transition team, alongside Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who previously led Trump's Small Business Administration. Both are responsible for nominating candidates for key positions in the next administration.

The appointment would put Lutnick in charge of a broad cabinet agency involved in financing new computer chip factories, imposing trade restrictions, publishing economic data and monitoring the weather. It's also a role in which connections to CEOs and the wider business community are crucial.

A proponent of imposing large-scale tariffs, Lutnick told CNBC in September that tariffs are a tremendous tool the president can use to protect the American worker. “Trump, during the election campaign, proposed a 60% tariff on goods from China and a tariff of up to 20% on everything else imported by the United States.

Mainstream economists are generally skeptical of tariffs, viewing them as a largely ineffective way for governments to raise money and promote prosperity.

Lutnick had been considered for Treasury secretary, a role that has been at the center of high-level maneuvering in Trump world. At the same time, the Treasury situation is closely watched in financial circles, where a disruptive candidate could have immediate negative consequences on the stock market, which Trump is watching closely.

The news also comes after billionaire Elon Musk and others in Trump's orbit called on Trump to abandon former front-runner for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in favor of Lutnick. Musk said in his post that Bessent was a status quo choice, while @howardlutnick would actually embrace change.

Lutnick joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 1983 and rose through the ranks to become chairman and CEO in 1991.

Lutnick also chairs financial technology company BGC Group, Inc. and commercial real estate services company Newmark Group, Inc.

Lutnick has donated to both Democrats and Republicans in the past and once appeared on Trump's NBC reality show, The Apprentice. He is now part of the president-elect's inner circle and has shared the stage with Trump at events in the final days of his campaign, including a rally at Madison Square Garden.

He came under fire in the final days of the campaign for an interview with CNN in which he repeated Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s debunked criticisms of vaccines.

The billionaire CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald was born on Long Island, New York.

Associated Press writer Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed.

