Imran asks party leaders to disassociate themselves from PTI if they cannot attend 'critical' November 24 protest – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked party leaders and ticket holders to disassociate themselves from the party if they could not participate in the power show announced by the PTI for November 24.

On November 13, Imran made a final call for nationwide protests on November 24 (Sunday), denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, unjust arrests of people and the adoption of the 26th Amendment, which, according to him, reinforced a dictatorial regime.

Since Imran's arrest in August 2023 on several charges, his party has held protests across the country for his release and against the alleged fraud in the February 8 elections.

Imran reiterated his call for protest today in a statement posted on his X account.

Everyone must join the protest on November 24. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is unable to ensure his participation in the protest, he must disassociate himself from the party as this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will mobilize for freedom.

The nation will not accept any excuses at such a critical time, the statement said.

Imran termed the protest as a golden opportunity to ensure real freedom for Pakistan, adding that the enslaved nations would eventually disappear.

The former prime minister admitted that he had previously only called for protest from those associated with the PTI, but added that he was now extending his call to the entire nation, as the final nail is now hammered into the coffin of the democracy in our country. referring to the allegedly rigged elections of February 8.

Come out on November 24 with the same passion you showed on February 8, when you came out, despite all challenges, to prove the power of your vote.

He lamented that the fundamental pillars of democracy have been suspended in Pakistan, referring to the rule of law, fair and transparent elections and freedom of expression.

There is a complete ban on broadcasting my statements and the media must operate under severe restrictions, he said, adding that repeated internet disruptions had cost the country 550 billion rupees this year.

Imran also denounced forced disappearances, brutality and violence against PTI workers.

He said such incidents bring discredit to our national security institutions.

On the issue of negotiations, the PTI founder said: I have always been ready to negotiate for the good of our country.

However, he said the responsibility for the ongoing negotiations did not lie with the PTI.

On Sunday, Imran's wife Bushra Bibi warned party leaders that tickets for the upcoming general elections would be based on their performance in the November 24 protest.

The party's tickets for the upcoming general elections are linked to the performance of the PTI leadership in the upcoming protest in Islamabad, she said, conveying Imran's message to the party leadership, people told Dawn several party sources.

The PTI had announced on Monday that it would not call off the sit-in until its stolen mandate is returned, the Constitution is restored and Imran is released.

Earlier today, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said: There is no communication between the government and the PTI at any level, and there cannot be, and the demonstration cannot be stopped under any circumstances.

Interior Ministry reportedly preparing for strict measures

Separately, an article published on the X account of the public television channel PTVs indicated that, according to Interior Ministry sources, the state had decided to take strict measures to deal with the protest.

The ministry said the ministry has issued instructions to security agencies to make full preparations and deploy significant personnel to ensure security in the twin cities.

He added that the process of geotagging Afghan refugee camps in other cities, including the federal capital, had begun.

According to the sources, there were also plans to revoke university degrees and admissions of students who misbehaved during the protest, as well as canceling passports, identity cards and blocking SIM cards of those involved in the manifestation.

PTI leader and former KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra called the alleged measures disgusting and proving that this regime is beyond fascism; and prove that this regime should never have been allowed to take power in the first place.

Meanwhile, the capital's police have requested massive anti-riot equipment from the government, including thousands of tear gas and rubber bullets, to deal with the PTI protests, as the capital's administration extended of two months the ban on 10 activities under article 144.

Police officials in the capital said 22,000 security officers and 1,200 containers were also sought to foil the protest.

Besides, millions of rupees would be required to arrange three meals and transportation for local and visiting security forces during their deployment in the city.

Police requested 40,000 long- and short-range tear gas shells as well as 2,000 tear gas guns and 50,000 rubber bullets as well as 2,500 rifles.

In addition, 5,000 anti-riot kits have also been sought to reinforce the anti-riot unit with more manpower.

A strength of 22,000 personnel has been requested from the Punjab and Sindh police, as well as the Border Police and Rangers.

Preparations are underway to ensure law and order in the city and protect public and private properties as the PTI plans the protest and sit-in for an indefinite period, the officers added.

A few security plans are under discussion and shared with the concerned districts for approval, sources said.

Sealing of the extended high security zone comprising Third Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road and Khayaban-i-Soharwardi is under consideration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1873458 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos