Emmanuel Macron says he shares the desire for lasting peace with Xi Jinping





The two heads of state met on the sidelines of the G20. The French president notably announced his visit to China in the coming months.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, November 19 share with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the desire for lasting peace whoever respectful of the United Nations Charter in Ukraine, 1000 days after the start of the Russian invasion. At the start of a meeting between the two heads of state on the sidelines of the G20 Rio de Janeiro, Xi Jinping noted that the international situation had recorded several new changes in the last six monthsand that several risks and challenges had continues to grow. Future developments could be more uncertain and unpredictable again, he warned, according to comments reported by Chinese state media. Facing him, Emmanuel Macron insisted on the community of views between France and China in front of a world made of instability, tensions, growing wars. The same worry We find ourselves on the 1000th day of the war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine and I know that you share, as we do, the desire for a lasting peace, respectful of the Charter of the United Nations, and that you share, like us, the same concerns after the declarations Russia’s warlike and escalatory tactics in terms of nuclear doctrineinsisted the French president. In the same way, last May weduring Xi Jinping's state visit to France, both called for a Gaza ceasefire, this must now extend to South Lebanonhe added. France will continue to promote, within the European Union, this position based on strategic autonomy, precisely to be able to dialogue with China in complete independence.said Emmanuel Macron, who the day before had criticized Washington and Beijing, the two largest economies on the planet, for not not respect the rules of international trade. He then said he would visit China again in the coming monthswithout further details. Xi Jinping assured him that Franco-Chinese relations had a unique strategic importance. I intend to work with you to deepen strategic communication, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly respond to these changes and challenges.added the Chinese president.

