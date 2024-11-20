



Trump International

Donald Trump at the site of his new course near Menie in Aberdeenshire

US President-elect Donald Trump will visit Scotland next year for the opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire, his son has confirmed.

Eric Trump and his father broke ground last year on the 18-hole MacLeod course at the Trump International Resort in Menie.

The course is expected to open next summer. If the visit goes ahead, it could be the first time Donald Trump has visited Scotland since winning the US election.

His last visit as president in 2018 sparked a security operation with thousands of protesters in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Trump International claimed the new course – named after Trump's Lewis-born mother Mary – would feature Scotland's largest sand dunes and form the largest 36 holes of golf alongside the original course , completed in 2012.

The resort has caused controversy in the past: four years ago, the Menie Dunes lost their status as a protected environment of national importance.

But Trump International claimed the new course was one of the most environmentally friendly and sustainable ever built.

The Scottish Greens previously said Trump and his new golf course were “not welcome in Aberdeenshire”, accusing him of being a climate change denier with a “long history of lies and dodgy business dealings “.

During his 2018 visit, Trump was booed during an afternoon round of golf by protesters gathered outside the Turnberry complex.

A paraglider was also able to fly over the resort's hotel with a banner criticizing Trump.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Eric Trump said his family's “love” for Scotland had inspired them to invest in the country.

He said the Scottish Government had made it “virtually impossible” to do any business, saying “[it’s] very long to get permits, there are a lot of regulations, a lot of bureaucracy, crazy taxation, government leaders who shoot at you for no reason.”

The businessman, Donald Trump's third child, said he meticulously designed the resort's renovation, including investing hundreds of millions of dollars in it, adding: “And I never really received a only thank you.”

Pricing Warning

He also said it was “nasty” of Prime Minister John Swinney to support Kamala Harris, but that his father “wouldn't lose any sleep” over the remarks.

Swinney sent a letter to Trump after his victory, saying he wanted the two countries to have good relations and wished him well.

Eric Trump also suggested that Swinney's initial remarks could affect Scotland's ability to negotiate tariffs: Donald Trump has pledged to tax all goods imported into the US if he returns to the White House .

He added: “And now all of a sudden you have two countries that could have the greatest political relations.

“Again, my dad loves Scotland, and you have a Prime Minister who is being quite nasty in the days leading up to it.

“I mean, who did it benefit? Did it benefit Scotland?

“You know, did you just ask a question about rates? Is there any benefit to that? If he needs to call my dad and ask about rates or negotiate a base, is- How does this benefit Scotland?

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The United States is Scotland’s largest market and source of inward investment. The Scottish Government greatly values ​​the strong and enduring social, cultural and economic links we have with the United States.

“The Prime Minister and his Ministers will ensure that these links continue to flourish, in line with the values ​​that underpin Scotland and the United States.”

