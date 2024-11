Erdogan warns of nuclear war risks from Ukraine's long-range strikes

In addition to addressing the Ukrainian crisis, the Turkish head of state confirmed that his country is preparing for a possible partnership with the BRICS economic bloc.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a plenary session of the UN COP29 Climate Summit, November 12, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (PA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed serious concerns about the growing risks of nuclear conflict following Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia. Speaking at a news conference after the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan stressed the urgent need for peace as tensions escalate in the region. “There is nothing positive in a conflict in which nuclear weapons are used,” Erdogan said, referring to Ukraine's use of ATACMS ballistic missiles to attack Russia's Bryansk region earlier Monday. “The missiles used by Ukraine show what this situation will lead to. We maintain our position against these negative aspects and hope that the situation will quickly evolve towards peace. We are taking measures to ensure peace.” Erdogan also cited Russia's unveiling of an updated nuclear doctrine as a retaliatory measure, warning NATO to carefully consider the implications. Read more: Putin approves Russia's updated nuclear deterrence framework

The United States and France recently approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. After kyiv welcomed the move, it expressed concerns about the possibility of retaliation from Moscow, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day approved the framework of Russian state policy on nuclear deterrence. Observers suggest the Biden administration authorized Ukraine's use of long-range missiles with the intention of prolonging the conflict, ensuring it continues into the Trump administration despite the stated plan of Trump to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. The Kremlin, however, downplayed those promises, expressing skepticism about Trump's ability to quickly resolve the conflict. A partnership with BRICS in sight In addition to tackling the Ukrainian crisis, Erdogan confirmed that Turkey was preparing for a possible partnership with the BRICS economic bloc. “Our teams continue to work on BRICS, and after this work, we will respond to the secretariat,” Erdogan said, indicating that Turkey's decision on the partnership was still under consideration. Earlier this month, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat revealed that Turkey had received an invitation to become a BRICS partner country, a sign of growing interest in deepening ties with emerging economies. Read more: 3 Southeast Asian states gain BRICS 'partner' status

