Prosecutors say sentencing in Trump-Hush Money case can be postponed





New York prosecutors told the judge presiding over Donald Trump's secret trial Tuesday that his sentencing should be postponed while the president-elect's lawyers file other legal arguments asking that the case be dismissed.

Judge Juan Merchan is expected to approve the proposal from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office to become official. Merchan agreed to prosecutors' previous requests for delays.

Prosecutors said they would challenge Trump's efforts to dismiss the case, but acknowledged they were in uncharted territory when it came to convicting a president and acknowledged his sentencing may have to happen after his mandate.

The people deeply respect the office of the President, are aware of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and recognize that the inauguration of the defendants will raise unprecedented legal questions. We also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system, their filing states.

Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration should be given to various non-removal options that may address concerns raised by pending post-trial criminal proceedings during the presidency, such as postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of the trial. end of the defendants' next presidential term, the filing says.

Prosecutors said they would agree to a stay of sentencing for two reasons.

First, as a practical matter, Defendants stated that their intention to proceed with immediate termination and file interlocutory appeals would likely lead to a stay of proceedings in any event; suspending proceedings now until the court has resolved the motion to dismiss would avoid unnecessary litigation. Second, proceeding with sentencing now would not avoid the new immunity issue that the defendant intends to raise, the filing says.

The new immunity issue appears to be an argument made by Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, in a letter to Bragg made public Tuesday, that presidents-elect are entitled to full presidential immunity.

“There is no material difference between President Trump's current status after his landslide victory in the national election and that of a sitting President after his inauguration,” reads the letter from Trump's lawyers, which Trump were both appointed to the highest positions in the Justice Department. .

Donald Trump with attorneys Todd Blanche, left, and Emil Bove in Manhattan Criminal Court in May. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via Getty Images

Their letter also said it would be against the “interests of justice” for Trump to have the conviction hanging over his head while he is in office. “Such timing is unconscionable” because it could lead to a “protracted proceeding” that “alone could make” the president “unduly cautious in the exercise of his official duties,” the letter said.

Trump communications director Steven Cheung called Bragg's candidacy a complete and definitive victory for President Trump and the American people who elected him in a landslide. The Manhattan district attorney admitted that this witch hunt could not continue. This illegal case is now on hold and President Trump's legal team is moving to have it thrown out once and for all.

Merchan was tentatively expected to convict Trump later this month on 34 counts of falsifying business records, but that outcome was thrown into doubt last week after the prosecutor's office asked him to pause the proceedings while it examined the impact of Trump's election victory on the case. .

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said the DA's office was making the request following “a number of arguments” from Trump's legal team that it would be inappropriate to move forward.

The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances and that the arguments made by defense counsel in correspondence with the People on Friday require careful consideration to ensure that any further steps in this proceeding appropriately balance the competing interests of (1) a jury verdict of guilty following trial which has the presumption of regularity; and (2) the Office of the President, Colangelo wrote in a letter to Merchan on November 10.

That was two days before Merchan issued his ruling on whether the verdict should be overturned based on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity this year. A ruling against Trump would have cleared the way for Merchan to proceed with his sentencing, which was tentatively scheduled for November 26.

Merchan, however, approved both parties' request for a stay and gave the prosecutor's office until Tuesday to submit a brief on its “opinion on appropriate action to take.”

The case was the only one of four criminal cases brought against Trump after he left office in 2021 to go to trial, and the jury's verdict marked the first time a former president had been convicted of a crime.

Trump was accused last year of falsifying business records to conceal repayment of a secret payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the the 2016 election.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, an allegation he has denied.

Trump was found guilty on all counts in May.

Some of the evidence presented at trial included testimony from former Trump White House aides Hope Hicks and Madeleine Westerhout, as well as some of Trump's tweets disparaging Cohen, which prosecutors say were part of a pressure campaign aimed at silence him.

Trump's lawyers argued it was wrong to present that evidence to the jury, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1 ruling expanding the limits of presidential immunity. They said the evidence tainted the jury and therefore the conviction and charges should be thrown out.

Prosecutors from Braggs' office argued in a court filing that the evidence was not affected by the high court's decision and that even if it were, there would still be no reason to change the verdict because of the other overwhelming evidence of the guilt of the accused.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, which he said was politically motivated because Bragg is a Democrat. He also accused Bragg, who is black, of being racist while calling Merchan corrupt and incompetent.

Justice Department discontinues two federal criminal charges against Trump.

The other pending criminal case involves Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling racketeering case alleging that Trump and more than a dozen co-conspirators illegally attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in Georgia.

That case has been on hold while Trump and some of his co-defendants seek to have an appeals court remove Willis from the case due to conflict of interest allegations. Trump's lawyers argued that even if she were allowed to stay on the case, any trial would have to wait until Trump leaves office in 2029 due to constitutional concerns.

