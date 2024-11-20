Latest Russia-Ukraine war: kyiv uses long-range US missiles to hit Putin arms depot as North Korea enters war





The remains of a car that exploded in Sevastopol, killing a Russian naval officer Close Learn more Ukraine deployed a US-approved long-range missile to strike the Russian arms depot 110km deep inside the country on the 1,000th day of war, marking the first time since Joe Biden lifted the restrictions. Ukrainian forces used the Army's Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) in a strike on Russia's Bryansk region, prompting Moscow to issue a warning that it would respond accordingly. U.S. officials told U.S. media that the ATACMS was used to strike a munitions warehouse northwest of Kursk, the region against which a Ukrainian attack has been underway since the summer. In a few hours, Vladimir Putin signed a new nuclear doctrine lowering the threshold below which Russia can deploy atomic weapons to respond to attacks on its territory, warning Washington. On the battlefield, about 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russian airborne units and marines, with some already participating in the fighting, a South Korean lawmaker said. It comes as Mr. Biden approved the supply of antipersonnel landmines to Ukraine, a U.S. official said, a move the United States took to help Ukraine slow Russian advances in the east. Russia shoots down 44 Ukrainian drones, including 20 over Novgorod region Russian air defense systems destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 20 over the northwestern Novgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced this morning. The other 24 drones were destroyed in several regions of central and western Russia, the ministry said. The ministry did not provide any information on potential damage resulting from the attacks. Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 05:50 ATACMS: US-made long-range missiles Ukraine could use to strike Russia after Biden green light He argued that the U.S. ban had prevented Ukraine from trying to stop Russian attacks on its cities and power grids. Let's take a closer look at the weapons that could mark a turning point in the war: Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 05:11 Brazilian Lula ends G20 discussions on Ukraine, irritating Europeans European delegates to the G20 summit in Brazil were unhappy with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's decision to end negotiations and issue the group's final declaration a day early in order to end thorny war discussions in Ukraine, sources said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he regretted that the G20 communiqué did not emphasize Russia's responsibility for starting the war in Ukraine, especially on the 1,000th day of its full-scale invasion. He said: It's too little when the G20 can't find the words. to make it clear that Russia is responsible. Language on Ukraine has been thorny at G20 meetings since the start of the war, as Russia and its allies sit at the table. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the Rio summit but was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The communiqué is usually issued at the end of the summit, but Lula decided to approve the text at the end of Monday's plenary session, at a time when the leaders of France, Germany and the United States were not present in the room, diplomats said. One European official called Lulas' maneuver brutal, but his country decided to respect the summit host's prerogative to decide when to issue the joint statement. Brazil rushed approval of the communiqué on Monday evening to avoid the risk that the summit would end without a final declaration, even as the Europeans demanded a tougher statement on Russia's role in the war, three Brazilian diplomats told Reuters present at the talks. ReutersNovember 20, 2024 05:02 North Korean troops have participated in some war battles in Ukraine as part of Russian units, according to Seoul. About 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russian airborne units and marines, some having already participated in battles in the war in Ukraine, a South Korean lawmaker said today, citing the country's intelligence agency. North Korea also shipped additional weapons for the war in Ukraine, including howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, the lawmaker said, citing the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence agency is still trying to determine the exact number of casualties among North Korean troops and whether any of them surrendered amid conflicting information, the lawmaker said. Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 04:52 Russia warns Kyiv that use of US-supplied ATACMS will mark a new phase of war. Ukraine's use of US ATACMS missiles to strike deep inside Russia has marked a new phase of war, a senior Russian official has warned. Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory yesterday, taking advantage of newly granted authorization by the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden on the 1,000th day of the war. Ukraine said it struck a Russian arms depot about 110 km (70 miles) inside Russia, an attack that caused secondary explosions. The Ukrainian military has not publicly specified the weapons used, but a Ukrainian government source and a U.S. official confirmed that it used ATACMS. This is, of course, a sign that they want an escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Brazil at the G20 press conference yesterday. We will consider this a qualitatively new phase in the Western war against Russia. And we will respond accordingly, he added, accusing Washington of helping kyiv operate the missiles. Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 04:21 Ukrainian defense tries to repel Russian air attack on Kyiv Ukrainian air defense units were trying to repel a Russian air attack on kyiv early today, the Ukrainian capital's military administration said. Reuters witnesses heard several explosions in what sounded like operating air defense units. Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 04:13 Mapping: Where has Russia advanced on the front line in Ukraine? Mr Trump's comprehensive victory in the US election, which followed his promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, highlighted the difficult situation on the front line in kyiv. Russian forces continued to advance in the eastern Donetsk region, advancing on several fronts toward the town of Pokrovsk, a pillar of the broader area's defense. Read Tom Watling's full report: Andy GregoryNovember 20, 2024 04:03 Russian air defense shoots down 42 Ukrainian drones Russian air defense units destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones in at least eight southern and central regions last night, including 32 in the Bryansk border region and two in the Moscow region, officials said. The Russian Defense Ministry counted 42 drones, saying they were destroyed between 9:00 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. (6:00 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. GMT). He gave no details of the damage. The ministry said 32 drones were destroyed in the Bryansk border region. Ukraine has long deployed drones over long distances to strike targets deep within Russian territory, including airfields and energy-related sites. But the use of dozens of drones deployed over a short period of time was unusual. Bryansk Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported air defenses in action in a series of messages on Telegram. He did not report any casualties or damage. The Defense Ministry said two drones were destroyed in the Moscow region, around the Russian capital, and another was shot down in the Smolensk region, near the border with Belarus. The ministry also reported that a drone was shot down in the central Orel region and the border regions of Rostov and Kursk. Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 03:32 Kremlin says Russian-US emergency line not in use at the moment A special emergency line between the Kremlin and the White House is not currently in use, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official RIA news agency in comments published this morning. The emergency hotline was established after the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. It is considered the most famous of the United States-Russia hotlines, officially known in the United States as WashingtonMoscow Direct Communications Link. Arpan RaiNovember 20, 2024 03:28 Russia is secretly developing a new petrifying weapon At a secret factory in central Russia, engineers are building hundreds of decoy drones intended to overwhelm Ukraine's defenses as they try to protect against a horrific new weapon. The factory in Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone recently began producing thermobaric drones alongside decoys, an Associated Press investigation found. Thermobaric warheads create a vortex of high pressure and heat that can penetrate thick walls. They suck up all the oxygen in their path and have a fearsome reputation due to the injuries inflicted even outside the initial explosion site: collapsed lungs, crushed eyeballs, brain damage. Andy GregoryNovember 20, 2024 03:11

