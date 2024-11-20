Imran accepts negotiations with establishment 'on PTI's terms' – Pakistan





Warns leaders and ticket holders to join the November 24 protest or leave the party. Wants a former bureaucrat to testify in the 190 million affair

ISLAMABAD: After his sister confirmed that Imran Khan had allowed senior leaders to hold talks with the establishment, the former prime minister on Tuesday called on PTI leaders and ticket holders to disassociate themselves from the party they could not participate in the power show, scheduled for November 24.

In a brief interaction with the media after Tuesday's trial, Mr. Khan issued a stern warning to party leaders who do not participate in the November 24 protest.

He said PTI lawmakers who were elected due to their party affiliation but do not support its ideology have no place in the party.

The PTI founder hailed incarcerated party leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mahmoodur Rashid for their patience.

He said these leaders would be released immediately if they held a press conference. This was an apparent reference to former PTI leaders who parted ways with the party after the May 9 attacks and announced their decision during discussions with the media.

The former prime minister admitted that he had previously only called for protests by those associated with the PTI, but is now extending his call to the entire country.

Despite his call to protest, the PTI founder declared himself always ready for dialogue and formulated three demands to cancel the next demonstration: the return of the stolen PTI mandate, the annulment of the 26th constitutional amendment and the release of all political prisoners.

The statement follows Aleema Khan's revelation that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and lawyer Gohar Ali Khan had sought her brother's permission to hold talks with the establishment.

Speaking to reporters after meeting her brother in Adiala jail on Monday, Aleema Khan quoted Mr Khan as saying that political parties never close their doors to talks, adding that negotiations should remain limited to their stated agenda in three points.

Bureaucrat to testify

Separately, Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have asked an audit court judge to call 16 witnesses, including a former cabinet secretary, in the 190 million euro corruption case.

The couple filed a petition through their lawyers, advocates Usman Riaz Gill and Zaheer Abbas, before accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana.

They urged the court to summon former senior civil servant Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera; Government College University, Vice Chancellor Punjab; Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission and other witnesses.

Defense attorneys requested testimony from these witnesses, whom the prosecution initially listed but later recanted.

These witnesses included the Executive Director of the Al-Qadir University Project, Dr. Amjadur Rehman, and Mr. Sukhera.

The petitioners claim that these witnesses initially joined the investigation but the prosecution, in bad faith, did not mention their names in the final list of witnesses or present them to the trial court.

The petition asked the court to summon these witnesses before recording the statements of Mr. Khan and his wife.

Published in Dawn, November 20, 2024

