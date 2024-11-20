Boris Johnson assures in a column that Rapa Nui is the best place to avoid World War III





After visiting Chile: Boris Johnson assures in a column that Rapa Nui is the best place to avoid the Third World War

After visiting Chile: Boris Johnson assures in a column that Rapa Nui is the best place to avoid the Third World War. The former British prime minister and his wife Carrie cycled around the island and went swimming at Anakena, a beach he called a "no." exactly tropical." ". Likewise, he admitted to touching a fallen moai, for which he apologized. November 19, 2024 | 5:40 p.m. | Written by Mr Francisca Prieto, Emol15 Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie in front of the Tongariki ahu in Rapa Nui. Carrie Johnson / Instagram (capture) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Chile last October, during which he participated in the 12th Picton-El Mercurio seminar, met the Piera Morel family and visited to Rapa Nui, a destination I dreamed of since I was a child. It is precisely about this trip that he referred to in a column he published this Monday in the Daily Mail newspaper, where he made a statement which, given the current international context, may surprise. Boris Johnson declassifies in his memoirs the illness that caused the death of Elizabeth II: "She knew everything"

