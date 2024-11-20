Politics
China's 11th European tour to France, Serbia and Hungary – Organization for World Peace
On May 10, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his first tour of Europe in five years, during which he advocated for a more multipolar world while addressing business investments amid a war between Russia and Ukraine. This tour was a symbolic moment for China's relations with France, Serbia and Hungary, as it was the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Hungary. China. The primary goal of President Xi's visits was to promote a global landscape in which U.S. dominance would be reduced, while managing and mitigating damage to China's relationship with the European Union. It comes amid escalating trade tensions, including the threat of European tariffs and investigations into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, which officials say have had a negative impact on local industries.
France, Serbia and Hungary welcomed President Xi with open arms. Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary featured commitments to strengthen political ties and expand investment in Central and Eastern Europe, integral components of the president's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative Xi. This infrastructure plan aims to foster connections between Asia, Africa and Europe, with an emphasis on establishing close partnerships with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macros presented Xi with luxury bottles of alcohol and took him to one of the mountains where he traveled as a child. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hosted a grand welcome reception where tens of thousands of citizens gathered and waved the Chinese flag. Tamas Solyok, President of Hungary, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Xi with military honors and ceremonial gestures, including meetings at various important locations such as the Carmelite Monastery, the Prime Minister's Office and the historic Castle of Buda in Budapest, Hungary on May 9.
A multipolar world is a scenario in which power is distributed among several major centers instead of being dominated by one or a few superpowers. In such a world, several countries significantly influence international affairs. However, problems related to US dominance in global affairs and trade imbalances between China and Europe persist despite efforts to promote a multipolar world and resolve trade tensions. Despite President Xi's engagements with European leaders and promises to deepen political ties and investment, concrete solutions to trade disputes and geopolitical tensions remain elusive. The response fails to sufficiently address several vital tensions. This includes the trade imbalance between China and Europe and European concerns about Chinese subsidies impacting local industries.
As President Xi Jinping advocates a multipolar world and deeper political ties with Europe, the continued emphasis on the Belt and Road Initiative and close relations with Russia may inadvertently increase tensions with the United States and other Western powers. Shirley Yu, a political economist at the London School of Economics, revealed that “we should be under no illusion that China will bow to Western pressure to restrict its economic partnership with Russia.” Failure to take concrete steps to address these trade imbalances and geopolitical conflicts may lead to further deterioration of relations or economic instability. During Xi's visit to France, President Macron pressed President Xi to address China's trade imbalances with the European Union and leverage his influence over Putin to end the conflict. He invited the president of the European Commission to participate in discussions with Xi, emphasizing the need for European unity and better access to Chinese markets. Macron also urged Xi Jinping to regulate the sale of products and technologies to Russia.
Responding to the problems, as President Xi Jinping's European tour and subsequent negotiations have shown, requires reassessment and possible different strategies to resolve this challenge. A more diverse diplomatic approach is one of the most effective ways to resolve these issues. This could include participating in multilateral dialogues with major global powers such as the West, as well as emerging economies and international organizations, to create a more inclusive approach to global governance. However, the issue of trade imbalance must be given priority; There are many ways to address trade problems, including increasing European access to the Chinese market and promoting fair trade. Although maintaining close ties with Russia is crucial to China's geopolitical interests, a new approach is needed to manage tensions with powerful Western countries. This could be facilitated by balancing economic relations with Russia with efforts to address concerns raised by Western countries, particularly around regulatory transparency and compliance with international standards. Increasing transparency and communication channels with China is essential to build trust and ease tensions. President Xi's government must prioritize frank dialogue with European countries and the European Union to address trade practices and concerns over subsidies. This could involve regular high-level meetings and better information-sharing mechanisms.
If China focuses on developing sustainable goals, it could likely find common ground with European countries. By prioritizing initiatives that promote economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability, each party can collaborate to solve global problems while fostering mutual trust. China could be more active in strengthening multilateral institutions such as the United Nations. By assisting these institutions and advocating for reforms that better reflect the interests of emerging economies, China could contribute to a fairer and more effective global governance structure. Arguably the best approach to China's current problems is to increase diversity in all areas of its government. Diversifying its approach to international issues and debates would benefit China enormously, giving other countries a chance to better negotiate with it. Furthermore, China could demonstrate a stronger commitment to conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts in various regions of the world, such as Europe and the Middle East.
|
Sources
2/ https://theowp.org/reports/key-takeaways-chinas-xi-european-tour-to-france-serbia-and-hungary/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The relationship between air pollution and eczema – new research
- Pak bans rallies following Imran party's threat of protest
- Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce
- Philippines to repatriate drug convict Mary Jane Veloso from Indonesia
- Australian cricket umpire suffers a brutal blow during his officiating | Cricket news
- Koen Pang and Izaac Quek stun China's world number 1 to reach WTT final, Latest Team Singapore News
- PTI united to secure Imran's release, says Atif
- Jokowi supports Ridwan Kamil for Jakarta regional elections
- 'Very cautious': Iraq war veteran on Trump's plan to deploy military for mass deportations
- Utah Hockey Club sets one-day Delta Center, NHL record for jersey sales
- Xi Jinping meets with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Trump and Musk deepen ties by traveling to Texas for Starship rocket launch