On May 10, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his first tour of Europe in five years, during which he advocated for a more multipolar world while addressing business investments amid a war between Russia and Ukraine. This tour was a symbolic moment for China's relations with France, Serbia and Hungary, as it was the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Hungary. China. The primary goal of President Xi's visits was to promote a global landscape in which U.S. dominance would be reduced, while managing and mitigating damage to China's relationship with the European Union. It comes amid escalating trade tensions, including the threat of European tariffs and investigations into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, which officials say have had a negative impact on local industries.

France, Serbia and Hungary welcomed President Xi with open arms. Xi's visits to Serbia and Hungary featured commitments to strengthen political ties and expand investment in Central and Eastern Europe, integral components of the president's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative Xi. This infrastructure plan aims to foster connections between Asia, Africa and Europe, with an emphasis on establishing close partnerships with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macros presented Xi with luxury bottles of alcohol and took him to one of the mountains where he traveled as a child. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hosted a grand welcome reception where tens of thousands of citizens gathered and waved the Chinese flag. Tamas Solyok, President of Hungary, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Xi with military honors and ceremonial gestures, including meetings at various important locations such as the Carmelite Monastery, the Prime Minister's Office and the historic Castle of Buda in Budapest, Hungary on May 9.

A multipolar world is a scenario in which power is distributed among several major centers instead of being dominated by one or a few superpowers. In such a world, several countries significantly influence international affairs. However, problems related to US dominance in global affairs and trade imbalances between China and Europe persist despite efforts to promote a multipolar world and resolve trade tensions. Despite President Xi's engagements with European leaders and promises to deepen political ties and investment, concrete solutions to trade disputes and geopolitical tensions remain elusive. The response fails to sufficiently address several vital tensions. This includes the trade imbalance between China and Europe and European concerns about Chinese subsidies impacting local industries.

As President Xi Jinping advocates a multipolar world and deeper political ties with Europe, the continued emphasis on the Belt and Road Initiative and close relations with Russia may inadvertently increase tensions with the United States and other Western powers. Shirley Yu, a political economist at the London School of Economics, revealed that “we should be under no illusion that China will bow to Western pressure to restrict its economic partnership with Russia.” Failure to take concrete steps to address these trade imbalances and geopolitical conflicts may lead to further deterioration of relations or economic instability. During Xi's visit to France, President Macron pressed President Xi to address China's trade imbalances with the European Union and leverage his influence over Putin to end the conflict. He invited the president of the European Commission to participate in discussions with Xi, emphasizing the need for European unity and better access to Chinese markets. Macron also urged Xi Jinping to regulate the sale of products and technologies to Russia.

Responding to the problems, as President Xi Jinping's European tour and subsequent negotiations have shown, requires reassessment and possible different strategies to resolve this challenge. A more diverse diplomatic approach is one of the most effective ways to resolve these issues. This could include participating in multilateral dialogues with major global powers such as the West, as well as emerging economies and international organizations, to create a more inclusive approach to global governance. However, the issue of trade imbalance must be given priority; There are many ways to address trade problems, including increasing European access to the Chinese market and promoting fair trade. Although maintaining close ties with Russia is crucial to China's geopolitical interests, a new approach is needed to manage tensions with powerful Western countries. This could be facilitated by balancing economic relations with Russia with efforts to address concerns raised by Western countries, particularly around regulatory transparency and compliance with international standards. Increasing transparency and communication channels with China is essential to build trust and ease tensions. President Xi's government must prioritize frank dialogue with European countries and the European Union to address trade practices and concerns over subsidies. This could involve regular high-level meetings and better information-sharing mechanisms.

If China focuses on developing sustainable goals, it could likely find common ground with European countries. By prioritizing initiatives that promote economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability, each party can collaborate to solve global problems while fostering mutual trust. China could be more active in strengthening multilateral institutions such as the United Nations. By assisting these institutions and advocating for reforms that better reflect the interests of emerging economies, China could contribute to a fairer and more effective global governance structure. Arguably the best approach to China's current problems is to increase diversity in all areas of its government. Diversifying its approach to international issues and debates would benefit China enormously, giving other countries a chance to better negotiate with it. Furthermore, China could demonstrate a stronger commitment to conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts in various regions of the world, such as Europe and the Middle East.