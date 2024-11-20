Imran Khan's party says security agencies launched crackdown on his supporters ahead of protest march





LAHORE: Pakistani law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown on jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of its planned protest march in Islamabad on Sunday, arresting more than 200 party supporters in Lahore and other parts of the country. Punjab district, a party leader said.

According to Khan's party, the Punjab police started raiding the houses of legislators, leaders, office bearers and party workers and misbehaving with their families besides ransacking their household items.

“So far, police have arrested more than 200 supporters in raids in Lahore and other parts of Punjab,” a senior leader of Khan's party in Punjab said on Tuesday.

Khan's supporters will visit Islamabad in large numbers on November 24 to demand his release, return of the stolen mandate and restoration of the Constitution.

The PTI says the fascist government will not be able to stop people from marching towards the federal capital.

Meanwhile, in an article on X on Tuesday, Khan said: “Death is better than a life of slavery. Earlier, I had only called on people associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to protest, but since the final nail has now been hammered into the coffin of democracy in our country after February 8 (2024), the The entire nation must protest against this oppression. »

He said the fundamental pillars of democracy – the rule of law, fair and transparent elections and freedom of expression – are suspended in the country.

“The media is subject to severe censorship. There is a complete ban on broadcasting my statements and the media must operate under severe restrictions. Repeated disruptions of the Internet to suppress the voice of the people have cost the country 550 billion rupees this year. According to newspapers, the performance of Internet in Pakistan has been limited to only 27 percent. All these heinous measures are only taken to crush the PTI and suppress our voice,” he said.

“From Shahbaz Gill to Intazar Panjutha, there is a series of enforced disappearances, brutalities and violence against PTI workers, for which no one has been able to get justice. The Punjab government and police are getting away with it by claiming that the Army is asking them to do this. The army is a national institution; it does not belong to any person or party, and these incidents bring discredit to our national security institutions,” he added.

Khan said enslaved nations would eventually die. “That is why, as a nation, we must be prepared to choose death over slavery, and the call to protest on November 24 is not only for the PTI but for the entire nation.”

Khan, 72, has been in custody in several cases since August last year. He has been convicted in a few cases and granted bail in others, but he continues to be imprisoned for other cases.

