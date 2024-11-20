Xi Jinping meets with Argentine President Javier Milei_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

On the morning of November 19, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Argentine President Javier Milei on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Xi Jinping stressed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina more than half a century ago, the two sides have adhered to mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and results. win-win. China's policy towards Argentina has always been oriented towards the entire Argentine people, and China-Argentina cooperation also benefits all the people. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, and bilateral relations are at an important moment to build on past achievements and move forward. China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two peoples, supports the Argentine side in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions through reform, and is willing to work with Argentina to promote stable development. and long-term Sino-Argentinian global strategy. partnership and better contribute to the development of their respective countries.

Noting that the current global situation is undergoing profound changes, Xi Jinping stressed that China and Argentina should continue to firmly uphold each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen exchanges at all levels and in various fields, and promote mutual cooperation. relations between peoples and cultural relations. exchanges and cooperation, in order to anchor Sino-Argentine friendship more deeply in the hearts of the people. Noting that the economic and trade structure between China and Argentina is highly complementary and the prospects for cooperation are broad, he invites the Argentine side to seize the significant opportunities brought by China's high-level opening-up and increase increase its market share in China. China is ready to work with Argentina to continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and deepen cooperation in energy and mining, infrastructure, agriculture, scientific and technological innovation, digital economy and other fields. China is willing to continue financial cooperation with Argentina and help Argentina maintain economic and financial stability.

Javier Milei said he was very happy to meet President Xi Jinping. He thanked China for providing valuable assistance to Argentina in stabilizing its domestic economic and financial situation. Argentina and China enjoy a deep traditional friendship. Argentina hopes to become a reliable and stable cooperation partner of China. Argentina firmly supports China's position on the Taiwan issue and remains committed to the one-China principle. Argentina hopes to further strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as economy, trade, energy, mining and finance, invites more Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Argentina, and is willing to provide a healthy business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in Argentina and protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises in accordance with law. The Argentine side highly appreciates President Xi Jinping's wise proposals on global governance presented at the G20 Summit and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China. Argentina supports the future success of the China-CELAC Forum and is willing to play a positive role in promoting the development of CELAC-China relations.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.