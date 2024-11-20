Mary Jane Veloso's lawyers ask Marcos to grant her clemency

MANILA, Philippines — The long campaign to free Mary Jane Veloso is not yet over, her longtime defenders and lawyers said Wednesday, Nov. 20, as they called for her pardon hours after the President's announcement of his imminent return to the Philippines from Indonesia.

While welcoming the news of Veloso's transfer to the Philippines, the National Union of People's Lawyers – Veloso's private legal team – is pushing for the Filipina death row inmate to be fully exonerated after 14 years. she was behind bars.

“Even as we continue to pray that Mary Jane returns to our country soon, we call on President Marcos Jr. to immediately grant her clemency on grounds of humanitarian and justice,” said Edre Olalia, president of NUPL. a press release on Wednesday, November 20.

Veloso's return was announced Wednesday by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who said Indonesia had granted Manila's request to transfer her to a prison here.

The Philippine government has not yet disclosed details of this transfer. However, an earlier statement from Indonesia's Ministry of Legal Affairs and Human Rights said it would defer to the Philippine government.whether a remission or pardon should be granted.

The same demand for the president to pardon Veloso was echoed Wednesday by the migrant workers' rights group Migrante International. They have led the global campaign for Veloso's freedom since her near-execution in 2015 and described her as a victim of human trafficking.

Veloso has always maintained her innocence, saying she was tricked by her recruiters into carrying a suitcase full of heroin. Two of Veloso's recruiters were convicted of large-scale illegal recruitment in 2020.

In Congress, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela) supported Veloso's clemency campaign by disputing Marcos' statements suggesting Veloso had been “held accountable under Indonesian law.”

“She is a victim of human trafficking and the government’s labor export policy that continues to push Filipino women to work abroad despite the risks,” Brosas said.

Veloso – who had tried to lift her family out of poverty by working as a domestic worker abroad – “should not have been held responsible for anything because she is innocent and a victim of human trafficking,” said added the legislator.

“Mary Jane needs justice and support, not victim blaming,” Brosas said. “The real perpetrators are the trafficking syndicates who prey on poor Filipino women who are desperate to provide for their families. »

Marcos had previously expressed hope that then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo would grant Veloso clemency.

Veloso's path to freedom almost ruined by Duterte

The diplomatic breakthrough Marcos announced Wednesday marks the culmination of a 14-year battle that former Justice Secretary Leila De Lima described as an effort that “went across administrations.”

De Lima was head of the Justice Department when the Philippine government of President Benigno Aquino orchestrated the last-minute effort to save Veloso from execution in 2015.

In a statement released Wednesday, De Lima said: “It was a race to reach an agreement with President Widodo, so close that some Philippine dailies published morning editions reporting an alleged execution which, fortunately, did not 'didn't come to fruition.'

The long campaign to bring Veloso home was also seriously threatened under former President Rodrigo Duterte, De Lima added.

“During the Duterte era, all the credit for delaying Mary Jane's execution went to Indonesia, as the PRRD then said its government didn't care if a drug offender like Mary Jane was ultimately executed,” De Lima noted, adding “Buti na lang hindi par rin natuloy ang pagbitay sa panahon ni Duterte (It is a good thing that the execution did not take place during the time of Duterte).”

With President Marcos' announcement of Veloso's custody transfer, some lawmakers are planning early comprehensive support for his needs. Rep. Marissa del Magsino (OFW Partylist) pledged to provide immediate assistance “to ensure his well-being and reintegration into his family and community.”

Human rights defenders take center stage

Migrante International recognized the global network that made Veloso's return possible, expressing “deep gratitude to all of Mary Jane's supporters from around the world who believed Mary Jane's story as a trafficking victim.” human beings and stood alongside his family in their quest for justice throughout the years. »

The NUPL also thanked “the migrant and church groups and others in the Philippines and Indonesia and all those who did not lose faith and who hoped that one day she would return home in some way or from another.”

Brosas said Veloso's case should lead to broader reforms in the protection of foreign workers and trafficking victims.

“Her case should serve as a wake-up call to address the root causes that make Filipino women vulnerable to trafficking and other forms of exploitation,” she added.