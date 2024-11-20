Xi Jinping meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

On the morning of November 18, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Xi Jinping noted that in November last year, they held in-depth discussions in Beijing on strategic and comprehensive issues critical to guiding the long-term development of China-Australia relations. Over the past year and beyond, the two countries have maintained close communication and exchanges at all levels, actively promoted the implementation of important joint agreements reached between them, and made positive progress. There is no fundamental conflict of interest between China and Australia. As long as both sides adhere to mutual respect, treat each other as equals and seek common ground while putting aside differences, China-Australia relations will surely develop well. China is willing to work with Australia to build a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership to inject more stability and certainty into the region and the world.

Xi Jinping noted that a record number of more than 250 Australian companies participated in this year's China International Import Expo, representing a vote of confidence by Australian companies in China's economy and cross-border cooperation. two countries. The two sides should continue to expand the win-win cooperation model. China is ready to import more quality Australian products and encourage Chinese companies to invest and do business in Australia. Xi Jinping expressed hope that the Australian side will provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. China and Australia support and safeguard economic globalization and free trade. The two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation, oppose protectionism and encourage other countries to share opportunities and benefits through opening-up and achieve common development.

Anthony Albanese said he was very pleased to meet President Xi Jinping again on the 10th anniversary of the Australia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said since his visit to China last year, Australia-China relations have made encouraging progress in trade and other areas, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples. The Australian side adheres to the one-China policy, opposes “decoupling”, advocates promoting economic globalization, and hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of energy transition and climate change. China's development has made an important contribution to the long-term stability and growth of the Asia-Pacific region. Australia appreciates China's important role in APEC and other multilateral mechanisms, supports China's role as host of APEC in 2026, and is willing to strengthen multilateral communication with the China to promote regional peace, stability, prosperity and development.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.