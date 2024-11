Marcos secured his return, PNoy got a last minute reprieve, Duterte didn't care about De Lima

(Facebook Images: Noynoy Aquino/PDP Fight/Bongbong Marcos) Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina inmate on death row in Indonesia, is finally returning home, and former Sen. Leila de Lima is paying tribute to the Marcos administration for making it possible. Former senator Leila de Lima praised the Marcos government for its efforts to save Veloso from death row after years of waiting. “Finally, the PH government has succeeded in accomplishing its mission to permanently suspend his execution,” De Lima said in a statement. “Congratulations to the BBM administration on the imminent return of Mary Jane to the Philippines after years of waiting on death row in Indonesia. It is very important to be able to save even one life, because a One death is always one death too many,” she said. President Marcos earlier announced that Indonesia had agreed to Veloso's return to the Philippines to serve his sentence. Mary Jane Veloso to return to PH after 14 years on death row “After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines,” Marcos said. Veloso, arrested in 2010 for carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage, was supposed to be executed in 2015, but received a last-minute reprieve after the person who allegedly recruited and tricked her into she brings the illegal drugs to the authorities. De Lima, former Justice Secretary during the Aquino administration, also shared a brief history of the Veloso rescue that spanned several administrations. During the era of President Noynoy Aquino, she said it all came down to her midnight phone call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who stopped the execution at the eleventh hour. “It was a race to reach an agreement with President Widodo, so close that some Filipino dailies published morning editions reporting an alleged execution which, fortunately, did not come to fruition,” she said. declared. Then came President Rodrigo Duterte, who virtually left Veloso's fate to Indonesia. De Lima said all credit for delaying Mary Grace's execution went to Indonesia because “at the time, the PRRD said its government didn't care if a drug offender like Mary Jane was finally executed. “This was entirely consistent with his policy of summary execution of drug suspects in his own country. Fortunately, executions did not continue under Duterte,” she added. Duterte previously said he would ask Jokowi to call off Veloso's execution, but ultimately would respect Indonesian laws. I'm not afraid of Duterte's punch! De Lima says he dug his own grave after ICC challenge The joy of energy! Memorable premiere of De Lima's documentary

