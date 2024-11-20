Trump picks Mehmet Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid agency





President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will nominate former Pennsylvania Senate candidate and television personality Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“He is a distinguished physician, heart surgeon, inventor and world-class communicator who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades,” Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz would work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist who Trump wants to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

In his own statement, Oz said he was “honored” by Trump's announcement. “I look forward to serving my country to make America healthy under the leadership of HHS Secretary @RobertKennedyJr,” he wrote on X.

Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, praised Trump for choosing Kennedy in an Instagram post last week, saying Kennedy, the former independent presidential candidate, would help our nation fight the disease industrial complex that holds our health held hostage.

Like Kennedy, Oz has been criticized over the years for promoting misleading and false claims about health and science.

In 2020, he was put under surveillance for promoting hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug intended to treat Covid-19. In 2014, the British Medical Journal questioned his medical advice in a study examining recommendations he made in 40 randomly selected episodes of his show in 2013. Researchers found case studies or other evidence who supported only 46% of the 80 recommendations.

Amid criticism of some of his medical advice, Oz told NBC News in a 2015 interview that the goal of his show was not to talk about medicine, while acknowledging that there were segments that I had done and which I would have liked to be able to take again.

Trump appeared on Oz's television show, The Dr. Oz Show, during his 2016 presidential campaign to reveal the results of his physical exam.

Oz's TV show aired from 2009 until 2022, when he made an unsuccessful bid for the Senate. He lost to John Fetterman, who flipped the seat for Democrats.

The government position Oz seeks requires Senate confirmation.

Fetterman said he was open to Oz getting the CMS job.

I won't have the reflex to say, F this guy, because he ran against me for Senate, Fetterman told NBC News. It's about having a conversation and discovering.

Other Democrats were more critical of Trump's choice.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., blasted Oz, citing his endorsement of misleading scientific claims and his fiercely anti-abortion stances. She said he was not qualified to lead a “critical agency” like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

This is a pattern of Donald Trump promoting people he likes to watch on TV to get extremely important government jobs, and it's going to lead to more chaos and bad outcomes for people ordinary,” Murray said in a statement.

Some Senate Republicans were more welcoming.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., congratulated Oz, saying he was “glad” to hear about Trump's plan to appoint him as CMS administrator.

“It's been more than a decade since a physician has led CMS, and I look forward to discussing their priorities. This is a great opportunity to help patients and implement conservative healthcare reforms,” ​​Cassidy said in an article on X.

Cassidy is set to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in January. The panel handles confirmation hearings for nominees such as CMS administrator.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is responsible for providing government health insurance to more than 160 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, and the Childrens Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage to children whose families earn too much to qualify to Medicaid.

Oz, Trump said Tuesday, would be a leader in pushing for disease prevention, so we get the best outcomes in the world for every dollar we spend on health care in our great country.

“It will also reduce waste and fraud at our nation's most expensive government agency, which accounts for a third of our nation's health care spending and a quarter of our entire national budget,” Trump added. .

For the first time, the agency is negotiating prices for the most expensive prescription drugs under Medicare.

CMS announced new prices for its first round of negotiations on 10 drugs in August, as required by the Inflation Reduction Act. By February, the government is expected to announce the next 15 drugs under negotiation. It's unclear exactly what Trump's position is on the ongoing negotiations, which drug companies are challenging in court.

