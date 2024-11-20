Brexit is hell, say artists as report reveals scale of impact of EU exit on musicians

Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more

Leading artists have warned Brexit is hell as a damning report revealed the damage Britain's departure from the EU has had on the UK music industry.

As the number of artists saying Brexit has affected their income rose from 82 to 87 percent, British songwriter Victoria Canal said it's logistically expensive and puts pressure on us all.

And producer Catherine Marks said the UK's exit from the European bloc had had a negative impact on recording budgets and caused increased costs for British artists touring the EU.

UK Music's annual economic report says Brexit has been a disaster for the sector, with artists receiving ever fewer invitations to perform in the EU and more red tape when playing on the continent.

And, against the backdrop of Sir Keir Starmer's ongoing post-Brexit reset of relations with the EU, the industry body said a much more ambitious plan was needed to ensure the UK keeps pace with the intensification of global competition.

UK Music said last year that the impact on UK artists' earnings was broadly comparable to 2022, but had worsened for middle and low earners.

The report says: Superstar artists such as Harry Styles, Elton John and Coldplay are receiving attractive deals to perform in the EU and have the resources to overcome the obstacles presented by Brexit.

However, this is often not the case for road crew and supporting musicians who may find themselves limited by the 90-day limit, or music creators who are not well-known.

Calls come weeks after top soprano warns The Independent that Britain risks losing its entire classical music industry due to post-Brexit red tape that prevents British artists from touring in the EU.

Among those affected by Brexit, their average EU income fell by 45 percent, compared to 22 percent a year earlier.

But for those earning 25,000 euros or less on the continent, they saw their income fall by 60 percent last year in the EU.

Brexit has created barriers to making a living in the EU, notably in that British musicians are receiving fewer invitations to perform, believing it is too expensive to perform even when invited, claiming that they have exceeded the 90 day limit to reside in the EU and cannot find crew to work across Europe.

Ms Canal, a Spanish-American composer who moved to the UK to revive her music career, said: Brexit is hell. It's logistically expensive, in terms of itineraries and notebooks, and it puts pressure on us all. Whether you're an artist or crew, touring has a profound effect on mental health.

It is progressive and cumulative. You come to a situation where you feel stuck. The financial situation affects the sharing of beds and rooms, with three or four people on the road working several jobs.

And Ms Marks, who produced and mixed Wolf Alice's Grammy-nominated Moaning Lisa Smile, said: Brexit has also had a negative impact on recording budgets. Before Brexit, many bands, particularly developing and mid-tier bands, used their touring income to supplement their recording budgets.

Since Brexit, touring costs have increased and EU touring opportunities have decreased, which also has a negative impact on studios, producers and sound engineers.

I consider myself lucky because I am relatively established in my career, but the factors I describe also impact me. I have to work weekends and long hours again because I feel the need to work on as many projects as possible.

Labour's election manifesto promised to improve trade and investment relations with the EU to help our touring artists, after years of chaos since the UK left the bloc.

And UK Music called on Sir Keir to strike a deal with the EU to allow touring musicians to move freely across Europe and sell merchandise while they are on the move.

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl said the music industry could play a key role in Sir Keir's mission to have the fastest growing economy in the G7.

But he said the industry faced significant challenges and was at a critical point.

Mr. Kiehl said: “However, now is not the time for complacency. Far from it in fact.

We are at a critical point today and if the problems we face are not resolved, future growth cannot be guaranteed.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said The Independent: This compelling report is further proof of the damage caused by Brexit in the United Kingdom. This harms public finances and makes life even more difficult for our businesses.

So, as well as damaging the economy and costing the Treasury more money, it makes the UK government's stated growth target much more difficult.

It is high time we had an open and transparent debate on the impact of a hard Brexit with the Conservatives, which would go further than anyone has ever supported.

And Dr Mike Galsworthy, chairman of the European Movement UK, said: “Research into British music is hugely important – and it backs up the stories we have been hearing from British musicians for years: Brexit has made working in the EU much more difficult for those who work. in the industry.

Our Face The Music campaign is calling on the government to move forward as quickly as possible with its commitment to cutting red tape on tour visas. This must be done now. UK music is one of our greatest cultural exports.

But if the artists and bands of the future can't survive in the industry today, then the future Elton Johns and One Directions simply won't exist ten years from now. »

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “From global superstars like Harry Styles and Adele, to internationally renowned festivals like Glastonbury and Parklife and a diverse range of vibrant subcultures, the he music industry is a true British success story.

I am committed to ensuring the Government works with industry to build on its current success in the years to come. By supporting vital music venues, introducing new secondary ticketing protections for fans and ensuring all children can access high-quality music education in schools, we can help the sector go from strength to strength. to strength in the future.