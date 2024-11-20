Mary Jane Veloso Returns to Philippines, Marcos Says





Jean Mangaluz – Philstar.com November 20, 2024 | 8:30 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated at 11:10 a.m.) — After 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia, Filipino domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso returns home. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the announcement on Wednesday, November 20. Veloso's return was long and hard-fought. She was arrested during the era of late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III in 2010 on drug charges. Aquino made a last-minute appeal to Indonesia in 2015 to save Veloso's life after his illegal recruiter surrendered to Philippine authorities. Veloso was scheduled to be executed by firing squad in the early hours of April 29, 2015. The reprieve was so close to the scheduled time that some print media falsely reported her death. During the tenure of former President Rodrigo Duterte, there are conflicting reports on how he handled diplomatic negotiations regarding Veloso. Indonesia claimed that Duterte, known for his ruthless anti-drug stance, gave them the green light to execute Veloso. Duterte, however, denied the report, saying he had asked for clemency. However, Duterte also said he would respect the Indonesian government's decision, whatever it may be. During Marcos' tenure, negotiations for the transfer of Veloso to the Philippines continued. During a meeting between Marcos and former Indonesian President Joko Widodo in January, the latter promised to review his case. Veloso's move to the Philippines comes after the departure of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo and under the government of President Prabowo Subianto. “I express my sincere gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill. This outcome reflects the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia, united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion” , Marcos said. “We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home,” Marcos said. There was a 14-year campaign to bring Veloso home, whose detention spanned three administrations. “After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines,” Marcos said. Marcos described Veloso as a victim of his situation. “Mary Jane's story resonates with many people: a mother trapped in the grip of poverty, who made a desperate choice that changed the course of her life,” Marcos said. The Indonesian government has implemented policies that would allow Veloso and other similar cases to return home.

