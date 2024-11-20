PTI united to secure Imran's release, says Atif





This combination of images shows PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and PTI leader MP Atif Khan (right). AFP/Facbook@matifkhanpti/File

PESHAWAR: Ruling out any differences over efforts in favor of party founder Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and Member National Assembly (MNA) Atif Khan on Tuesday said Bushra Bibi had conveyed his message to party leaders, workers, and the public.

Addressing the media outside the Peshawar High Court, the former provincial minister said there could be differences among party members as no one disagreed with Imran Khan himself.

Atif Khan said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained steadfast in their support for Imran Khan. We expect large numbers of people to demonstrate on November 24 to demand his release, he said. He accused the government of raiding the homes of PTI supporters and imprisoning innocent people.

He said that Bushra Bibi conveyed the message of Imran Khan, who inspired the legislators and PTI workers to mobilize the public for the protests. The federal government's authoritarian tactics will help motivate people to take to the streets, he noted.

Responding to questions about his absence during a recent meeting at the Chief Ministers House, Atif Khan clarified that he was in Mardan and could not attend. There was no need to attend the meeting. Our primary goal is to mobilize people for protest, he explained.

Regarding the view of the anti-corruption establishments, Atif Khan said he had taken up the issue and reiterated that any disagreement within the party was only between the members and did not extend to Imran Khan. People will respond to Imran Khan's call. The movement for his release will gain momentum, he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided not to investigate the leaked audio recording of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, during a recent meeting at the Chief Ministers House, according to party sources. .

Insiders revealed that the audio was leaked due to the unusually high number of participants in the conference room during the meeting. The conference room had more people than ever before, which contributed to the breach, a source said.

Security staff reportedly struggled to manage the crowd of more than 500 attendees, and no screening or thorough checks were carried out before the meeting began, the sources said.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, speaking to Geo News, confirmed the large turnout. Leaking the audio was an unethical act, he said. He confirmed that no investigation was underway into this matter.

The party attributed the incident to logistical and security problems caused by the unexpected number of participants in the meeting. The leaked audio, however, has raised questions about the handling of sensitive discussions within the party. Despite this, the PTI seems focused on its ongoing political activities and has chosen not to pursue this issue further.

