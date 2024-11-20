Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce





On the morning of November 19, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Bolivia are good friends and good brothers. Bilateral relations have maintained good development momentum in recent years. The two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. China supports Bolivia in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and is willing to seize the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bolivia next year as an opportunity. to advance their traditional friendship with Bolivia, to deepen their mutual strategic relations. trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and take the China-Bolivia strategic partnership to a new height. Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides should strengthen exchanges between governments, legislatures and political parties as well as at the sub-national level, conduct in-depth exchanges on governance experience, synergize the initiative “Belt and Road” with Bolivia's 2025 development plan, and expand cooperation in infrastructure development, upland agriculture, green development, digital economy and other areas, and deepen coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and BRICS, to promote unity, self-improvement and common development of the countries of the South. China supports the construction of the integration of the Latin American region and is ready to work with Bolivia to strengthen the construction of the China-CELAC Forum mechanism. Hailing the deep brotherly friendship between Bolivia and China, Luis Arce expressed gratitude to China for helping Bolivia overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting the country's economic and social development. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, remarkable progress in China's modernization has been made, providing important experiences and guidance for the development of Bolivia and other countries. Luis Arce congratulated President Xi Jinping on the recent opening of the port of Chancay in Peru. He said Bolivia is ready to jointly celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China next year, further deepen their strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure connectivity, in order to stimulate the national development of Bolivia and improve the well-being of Bolivia. to be of his people. Bolivia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the China-CELAC Forum. Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.

