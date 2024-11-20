IHC orders release of Imran Khan in Toshakhana 2.0 case





ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2.0 case, Express News reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC approved the bail application of the PTI founder, ordering the latter to submit sureties of Rs 1 million each to secure the bail.

The court also ordered the incarcerated former prime minister to appear before the magistrate court after his release on bail.

During today's proceedings, PTI's legal advisor, Advocate Salman Safdar, argued that the charges against the PTI founder were based on the use of influence for personal gain.

He argued that the indictment did not clearly state who the main accused was and that the case was filed more than three years after the alleged incident.

Advocate Salman further claimed that no crime was committed under the Toshakhana policy as the gifts were acquired as per due procedure.

Justice Aurangzeb also made significant remarks on the previous government's policy of keeping Toshakhana's details confidential, adding that such information was regularly withheld when requested by the court.

The FIA ​​prosecutor countered, saying the Bulgari gift package was not registered with Toshakhana, and alleged that the PTI founder and his wife had caused financial loss to the state by undervaluing the gifts.

The court adjourned the hearing after a recess, during which the FIA ​​prosecutor raised questions regarding the delay in indicting Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, in the case.

After approving the bail, the court also warned that the bail could be revoked if it is misused in the future.

Toshakhana 2.0

Bushra Bibi received the Bulgari set during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021.

The jewelry set included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of earrings.

During the background investigation, it was found that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were in illegal possession of the Bulgari jewelry set.

On May 18, 2021, the Deputy Military Secretary informed the Toshakhana Section Officer to assess and declare the value of the jewelry set, but the same was not deposited.

According to the reference, Bulgari sold the necklace to Saudi franchise Solugent Trading on May 25, 2018 for 300,000 euros and the earrings for 80,000 euros.

However, prices for the bracelet and ring were not available. As of May 28, 2021, the total value of the Bulgari jewelry set is approximately Rs75,661,600.

The necklace was valued at Rs 56,496,000 and the earrings at Rs 15,065,600.

According to Toshakhana rules, the value of the jewelry set, after paying 50 percent, should be Rs35,765,800.

However, the NAB reference added that by undervaluing the jewelry set, a loss of Rs32,851,300 was incurred to the national exchequer.

The PTI founder, along with Bushra Bibi, violated Section 9 and sub-sections 3, 4, 6 and 12 of the NAB Order, 1999.

