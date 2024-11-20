Xi Jinping to visit Brazil to 'further strengthen' ties after Trump returns





Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Brazil on Wednesday, after receiving a warm welcome at the G20 and APEC group summits, both held under the cloud of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Xi said he would seek to further strengthen ties with Brasilia when he meets his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, host of the G20 summit that ended Tuesday in Rio. The bilateral deal comes as China looks with apprehension to the future of U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom Xi had led efforts to ease tensions over trade issues with Taiwan. Trump, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, has signaled a confrontational approach toward Beijing, threatening to impose tariffs of up to 60% on imports of Chinese goods. China and Brazil have sought to position themselves as leaders of the South at a time of great global uncertainty, with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. The Global South is experiencing a collective rise, Xi wrote in an article published in Brazilian media ahead of his visit. China and Brazil have sought to mediate the war in Ukraine while refusing to sanction Russia, another BRICS member, for its invasion. Value-added exports China is Brazil's largest trading partner overall, with bilateral trade exceeding $160 billion last year. Xi looks forward to discussions with Lula on strengthening Sino-Brazil relations, promoting the synergy of the two countries' development strategies and international and regional issues of common concern, according to the official news agency forecast Xinhua. Brazil, in turn, will push to increase its exports of value-added products, said Asia Secretary Eduardo Paes. The South American agricultural powerhouse mainly sends soybeans and other raw materials to China, while Asian giants sell it semiconductors, phones, vehicles and medicines. Since returning to power last year, Lula has sought to balance his efforts to improve ties with China and the United States. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's visit to Beijing this year was seen as paving the way for Brazil to join China's Belt and Road initiative to boost trade, a central pillar of Xi's bid to expand China's influence abroad. Signatory South American countries include Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. Xi inaugurated South America's first Chinese-funded port while in Lima last week for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he also met with Biden. The port's opening prompted senior U.S. officials to warn Latin America to be vigilant about Chinese investment. We encourage Brazil and our allies in general to assess with open eyes the risks and benefits of rapprochement with China, US State Department spokesperson Natalia Molano told AFP. Wednesday's meeting between the leaders of the world's second and seventh most populous countries comes as Brazil and China celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. Evan Ellis, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told AFP that Lula would likely discuss with Xi how to adjust their economic relations to give more advantages to Brazilian companies. He would also be interested to see how Brazil can continue to present itself as an international player amid a possible diminishing U.S. role in Latin America and the world under Trump. To address trade imbalance concerns, China will need to deliver on its commitment to supporting reindustrialization, added Margaret Myers of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank.

