Khan abandons Chinese train operator that runs the Elizabeth line





Sadiq Khan is to abandon China's state-owned operator of the Elizabeth Line amid attempts by the West to reduce its dependence on China. Transport for London announced on Tuesday evening that it would award the contract to operate the service through London to a joint venture which includes the Tokyo Metro operator. British train and bus group Go Ahead is also involved, alongside Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo. This price constitutes a setback for the historic operator MTR, which was awarded its contract in 2014 by Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, at a high point in relations between Great Britain and China. MTR operates public transport in Hong Kong and is three-quarters owned by the Chinese state. The Chinese company will stop operating the Elizabeth line in May next year, around the time the South Western Railway, which it operates with First Group, is expected to return to state control. The initial award to MTR came months after David Cameron, then prime minister, said there would be no restraint on investment for Chinese companies doing business in Britain. Soon after, George Osborne, the chancellor, pledged to make Britain China's best partner in the West. But since then, relations between the West and China have deteriorated. Mr Khan's award comes in the week that Sir Keir Starmer attempted to repair relations between Britain and China, even as Donald Trump, a long-time critic of Beijing, prepares to return to the US presidency . Sir Keir met Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. The prime minister said he wanted to explore more investment projects. The line, which opened four years later in 2022, now accounts for one in six rail journeys in the UK. It runs east-west across London, starting at Reading in Berkshire and ending at Shenfield in Essex. Miguel Parras, Managing Director of Go-Ahead, said: “We look forward to bringing our collective expertise in UK and international rail operations to London. Our goals are aligned with TfL: connecting London's communities through safe, reliable and sustainable public transport services, delivered to the highest level of customer satisfaction. The new management contract was awarded despite calls from unions to exclude recourse to the private sector. Last month the RMT complained that Transport for London had allowed the Elizabeth line operator to pay €38 million to its Chinese parent company. In addition to the winning joint venture and MTR, bids were also submitted by Arriva and a joint venture between First Group and French operator Keolis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/11/20/khan-decouples-elizabeth-line-from-chinese-operator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos