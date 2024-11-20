Imran Khan gets bail in new Toshakhana case ahead of November 24 PTI protest





Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficiel

RAWALPINDI: In a major development ahead of the impending November 24 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved party founder Imran Khan's bail plea in the new Toshakhana affair.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC accepted Khan's bail application against two sureties worth Rs 1 million each, to be submitted by separate sureties.

The PTI founder is no longer wanted in any other case under Islamabad jurisdiction following the latest developments.

Meanwhile, the IHC ordered the deposed prime minister to appear before the magistrate court after his release on bail.

The deposit can be canceled if you [Imran] do not cooperate with the trial court, he added.

Today's hearing

During the hearing, the FIA ​​prosecutor expressed concerns over the media accounts, saying the reports had suggested approval of bail prematurely.

Justice Aurangzeb advised the prosecutor to disregard media speculation, stressing that the court's decisions would not be influenced by such accounts.

The judge commented on certain claims made in the media, questioning their credibility. He also inquired about the value of a set of jewelry, asking how its value was determined.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, replied that the prosecution was responsible for clarifying this matter in court. He also highlighted discrepancies in the receipts, noting that the receipts in question were issued in the name of Bushra Bibi, and not the PTI founder.

The defense argued that the prosecution's case relied on the testimonies of key witnesses such as Sohaib Abbasi, who was pardoned and declared an approver in the case.

Lawyer Safdar clarified that Abbasi had alleged threats from the PTI founder but denied any direct interaction with the PTI founder or his wife.

The court further asked whether customs officers involved in the assessment had made any allegations of intimidation, to which the defense responded that no such claim had been made by those officers.

The FIA ​​prosecutor argued that the Bulgari jewelry set was not deposited in Toshakhana and alleged that its undervaluation caused financial harm to the state.

Justice Aurangzeb asked how the PTI founder benefited from the undervaluation, to which the prosecutor replied that his wife's gain also intrinsically benefited him.

Justice Aurangzeb rejected this logic, questioning such assumptions. “My wife's things don't belong to me. I don't know what year we live in.”

Advocate Safdar defended his client stating that all the gifts were acquired under the Toshakhana Policy 2018 and the valuation was done in accordance with law.

He added that the payments were made according to policy and no wrongdoing was evident. Justice Aurangzeb noted that the previous government had hidden the details of Toshakhana, despite requests from the court.

The prosecution highlighted the defendant's behavior during the trial, alleging delaying tactics.

The FIA ​​prosecutor presented evidence that Abbasi had apologized for undervaluing the package, which was accepted by the NAB chairman.

The defense, however, criticized the hasty manner in which the FIA ​​filed its complaint, saying essential aspects of the investigation had been overlooked.

As the hearing progressed, the court observed that Toshakhana's case had suffered significant delays, with more than three years having passed before it was registered.

Reactions

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif welcomed the High Court's decision in the Toshakhana 2.0 case, adding that the PTI founder would soon be released in all the cases.

“All the cases against Imran were registered for political reasons,” he said, adding that the former prime minister would lead the Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) movement.

Meanwhile, Imrans' lawyer Salman Safdar, speaking to reporters, claimed that all proceedings against the PTI founder have been completed. To my knowledge, there remains no case in which it [Imran] must obtain bail, he noted.

For her part, Aleema Khan, the former sister of the Prime Minister, congratulated Safdar for his “two years of struggle”. “We trusted Safdar and followed his advice,” she said, hoping that Imran would be released soon.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram also welcomed the decision, saying Imran would soon be released in other “fabricated cases”.

“The ruling government wanted to pit PTI against institutions,” he said, adding that the Center was using all tactics against the November 24 protest.

