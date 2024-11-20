Politics
Jokowi encouraged Pujakesuma to support RIDO pair
Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, admitted that he encouraged the Javanese family born in Sumatra (Pujakesuma) to support the couple running for governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta number 1, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. (RIDO) in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections.
“I whispered to them (to support Ridwan Kamil-Suswono),” Jokowi said after attending the inauguration and inauguration of the Pujakesuma Regional Management Council at TMII Pencak Silat MultiPurpose Pondok, East Jakarta , Wednesday.
Jokowi said the Pujakesuma volunteers were part of his extended family and knew Ridwan Kamil.
Jokowi also took time to briefly chat with Ridwan Kamil before leaving the venue.
Jokowi's presence is not only symbolic, it also contains a political message.
He clearly expressed his hope that Pujakesuma would give full support to the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple.
Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil emphasized his commitment to improving the welfare of the people of Jakarta, including the extended Pujakesuma family.
“I ask for prayers, I have good intentions, I want to love, cherish and care for the people of Jakarta,” he said.
One of its priorities is free education.
Ridwan Kamil does not want children in Jakarta to drop out of school due to lack of funds.
It plans to make school fees free from primary to secondary schools, including in private schools, so that money usually used for school fees can be diverted to long-term savings, even for Umrah.
“So the SPP money can be saved, saved, for five years it can be used for Umrah,” he said.
Besides education, other programs that are in the spotlight are cheap basic food supply in every subdistrict and Credit for a Prosperous Economic Community (Kredit Mesra).
The credit system is designed to be interest-free and collateral-free, to empower citizens as a group.
Ridwan Kamil also brought other big promises, such as creating a million jobs in Jakarta.
With the support of a number of figures, including Jokowi and Prabowo, he is optimistic that this goal can be achieved.
“We have calculated, with the help of Pak Jokowi, Pak Prabowo and others, God willing, one million jobs in Jakarta. If there are still unemployed residents, report them to us. We will fight for them to be part of it. millions of vacancies prepared,” he stressed.
Another commitment that attracts attention is the budgetary allocation of IDR 1 billion for each Rukun Warga (RW) for five years.
Apart from this, the heads of RT and RW will also receive honoraria of IDR 2 million and IDR 2.5 million respectively every five years, apart from routine operational funds.
Ridwan Kamil revealed that Jokowi's support for him was a reflection of the cooperation and friendship that had existed for more than a decade.
“That's why Mr. Jokowi supports me, because of my background. I have been with Mr. Jokowi for 12 years. We are friends, we work together a lot, we build a lot of dams and toll roads,” said R.K.
Pak Jokowi, added RK, also always gives advice.
“Mr. Emil, if you are a leader, you must always love and care for the people,” said Ridwan Kamil, remembering Jokowi's message.
One of Pujakesuma's administrators, Sandy, pointed out that this organization had agreed to support Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the Jakarta legislative elections.
According to him, the programs proposed by the former governor of West Java are very tailored to the needs of the people of Jakarta.
“We, the people of Pujakesuma, agree with many of Kang Emil’s programs,” Sandy said optimistically.

