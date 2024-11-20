Turkish president criticizes US decision to authorize use of Ukrainian missile system against Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his disapproval of the US decision to authorize the use of the Ukrainian Army's Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia, warning it could escalate global tensions and prolong the war .

“First of all, we do not consider it a good decision and we do not approve of it either,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters aboard his flight back from Brazil , where he attended the G20 leaders' summit.

“From the beginning, we believed that the war between Ukraine and Russia could only end with more efforts for peace, goodwill and diplomacy, not with more weapons, more blood and more tears,” he added.

Erdogan further criticized the impact of such actions on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted for more than 1,000 days since it began in February 2022. “A step taken by (US President) M (Joe) Biden will be interpreted as a decision to fuel the war so that it never ends, or even to expand it. »

Erdogan also warned that escalating missile tensions between Russia and Ukraine could have wider global consequences.

“This could bring the region and the world to the brink of a major war. You can't achieve anything with the 'after me, the flood' mentality,” he said.

Erdogan also expressed concern that the US move would be seen as an attempt to intensify the conflict rather than end it, adding that Russia could respond strongly to the increased use of missile systems.

Turkey's plea at the G20 for world peace

Furthermore, Erdogan discussed the results of the G20 summit, during which he highlighted Turkey's efforts to promote peace and sustainable development.

Speaking about the summit's focus on fighting hunger, poverty and reforming international organizations, the president reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to tackling global inequality.

“At the summit, I drew attention to Israel's aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. Thanks to our efforts, strong language on Gaza was included in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.

“Calls to remove obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to confront the dangerous escalation in Lebanon were also registered at the leadership level,” he said.

Erdogan highlighted Turkey's continuing role as a global leader in humanitarian aid, highlighting its initiatives including the Zero Waste campaign and its active support for the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

“A fairer world is possible”

Echoing his long-standing call for global reform, Erdogan stressed the need for a transparent and accountable international system.

“The problems in the global system are causing irreparable damage. This broken system must be reformed before it leads our world into great disasters. We will continue to defend the idea that the world is bigger than five and that one world fairer is possible.”

Turkey's national security priorities

Addressing national security issues, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's determination to fight terrorism both at home and abroad.

“We are determined to relegate the problem of terrorism to the dustbin of history. We have no tolerance towards structures that represent a threat to our country beyond our borders,” Erdogan stressed.

He also called on the Syrian regime to take more responsibility in the fight against terrorism, particularly with regard to the PKK and YPG terrorist groups. “Just as we are making efforts to drain this swamp, the Syrian administration should also engage in similar efforts.”

During its 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Regarding achieving a “Turkey without terrorism,” Erdogan presented a comprehensive approach, saying: “The steps we have taken to end terrorism in our country are well documented. The ultimate goal is a Türkiye free of terrorism. it must be assumed that we could abandon the fight against terrorism. Recent debates have shown how terrorist organizations exploit our Kurdish citizens and how their narratives have collapsed. »

Erdogan detailed efforts to combine counterterrorism strategies with social and economic reforms in disadvantaged regions, and noted: “Strengthening education, employment opportunities and social services has been a key priority. We are close to achieving our goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye. “.

Regarding Syria, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey was ready to face the new dynamics following the American withdrawal.

“We are ready, as Turkey, both for the new situation that will result from the US withdrawal from Syria and for the current reality. Our national security comes before everything else,” he said.

Erdogan added that Turkey remains vigilant in its fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt.

“We can never be complacent in the fight against FETO. All our institutions are on high alert against FETO's infiltration attempts,” he also said.