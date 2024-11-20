Politics
Not yet free: Mary Jane Veloso will be held in a Philippine prison upon her return
November 20, 2024 | 5:03 p.m.
MANILA, Philippines — The government has announced that after 14 years of detention in Indonesia, Mary Jane Veloso will return to the Philippines – but does that mean she is free?
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. officially declared that Veloso would return home. However, the details of his return still need to be resolved as discussions with the Indonesian authorities are ongoing.
Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Edurado De Vega said the Philippines was initially seeking a commutation of his sentence.
However, Indonesia is implementing new policies regarding the return of foreign prisoners to their home countries. This offers a glimmer of hope for Veloso to end his decades of imprisonment in Indonesia.
De Vega, however, clarified that Veloso is not yet free, even if she returns to the Philippines.
An immediate pardon for Veloso upon his return is not “realistic,” the official said.
“We will be committed to detaining her,” De Vega said during a press briefing on Wednesday (November 20).
The length of Veloso's detention will depend on when Indonesia and the Philippines reach a mutual agreement on his pardon. But De Vega hopes it won't last more than a year.
As Justice Department spokesperson Mico Clavano says: The Philippines will have physical custody of Veloso, but legal custody will still be with Indonesia.
This will be the first agreement of its kind between the two countries.
Although nothing is set in stone yet, Clavano said Veloso could be detained at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong.
Despite being detained in the Philippines, De Vega said the end goal was to grant Veloso clemency.
“The goal would be not just for her to be transferred, but for the president to be able to grant clemency, our president,” De Vega said.
Although the government hopes a Philippine president will ultimately grant Veloso a pardon, the country may still need Indonesia's approval.
But more than a prisoner, Veloso is also a witness.
In 2015, late President Benigno Aquino III made a last-minute phone call to the Indonesian government that saved Veloso from the firing squad. He asked whether Veloso could be treated as a witness since Veloso's recruiter had turned himself in to Philippine authorities.
The lawsuit against the recruiter is still ongoing, according to Clavano. It was long delayed due to the difficulty of extracting Veloso's testimony.
An entire team from the Philippines, including the judge and prosecutors, will have to physically travel to Veloso for the proceedings.
“The DOJ may request that Mary Veloso's person be brought to court, but ultimately the court must order, must make an order, issue an order to CIW or any other facility where she will be staying to permit her transfer or his temporary transfer to court for the hearing,” Clavano said.
Veloso's life has hung in the balance since 2010, when Indonesian authorities arrested her on drug trafficking charges. The Philippine government and other civil society groups have long sought Veloso's safety.
Veloso's detention has long been a point of concern in otherwise easy relations between Indonesia and the Philippines, posing both legal and diplomatic complexities.
The question of whether Mary Jane Veloso lives or dies hangs over the heads of three Philippine presidents and two Indonesian leaders.
Although the Philippine government appears certain that Veloso will return to the country, his freedom remains in limbo.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2024/11/20/2401670/not-free-yet-mary-jane-veloso-be-detained-philippine-jail-upon-return
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping meets Brazilian President Lula, signs more than 30 agreements
- Modi becomes first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years | News from India
- Finally, a “tram” arrives at Crystal Palace – except it’s a bus!
- Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024
- Putin ready to discuss Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- France, Germany, UK, US and Norway selected as finalists for $1 billion frigate
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Imran Khan released on bail: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted bail by Islamabad High Court in state gifts case
- Reactions to the College Football Playoff Rankings: Miami overrated, BYU underrated in third top 25
- PM Modi arrives in Guyana for final leg of three-country visit; focus on trade, energy and economic ties