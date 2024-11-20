Not yet free: Mary Jane Veloso will be held in a Philippine prison upon her return

MANILA, Philippines — The government has announced that after 14 years of detention in Indonesia, Mary Jane Veloso will return to the Philippines – but does that mean she is free?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. officially declared that Veloso would return home. However, the details of his return still need to be resolved as discussions with the Indonesian authorities are ongoing.

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Edurado De Vega said the Philippines was initially seeking a commutation of his sentence.

However, Indonesia is implementing new policies regarding the return of foreign prisoners to their home countries. This offers a glimmer of hope for Veloso to end his decades of imprisonment in Indonesia.

De Vega, however, clarified that Veloso is not yet free, even if she returns to the Philippines.

An immediate pardon for Veloso upon his return is not “realistic,” the official said.

“We will be committed to detaining her,” De Vega said during a press briefing on Wednesday (November 20).

The length of Veloso's detention will depend on when Indonesia and the Philippines reach a mutual agreement on his pardon. But De Vega hopes it won't last more than a year.

As Justice Department spokesperson Mico Clavano says: The Philippines will have physical custody of Veloso, but legal custody will still be with Indonesia.

This will be the first agreement of its kind between the two countries.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, Clavano said Veloso could be detained at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong.

Despite being detained in the Philippines, De Vega said the end goal was to grant Veloso clemency.

“The goal would be not just for her to be transferred, but for the president to be able to grant clemency, our president,” De Vega said.

Although the government hopes a Philippine president will ultimately grant Veloso a pardon, the country may still need Indonesia's approval.

But more than a prisoner, Veloso is also a witness.

In 2015, late President Benigno Aquino III made a last-minute phone call to the Indonesian government that saved Veloso from the firing squad. He asked whether Veloso could be treated as a witness since Veloso's recruiter had turned himself in to Philippine authorities.

The lawsuit against the recruiter is still ongoing, according to Clavano. It was long delayed due to the difficulty of extracting Veloso's testimony.

An entire team from the Philippines, including the judge and prosecutors, will have to physically travel to Veloso for the proceedings.

“The DOJ may request that Mary Veloso's person be brought to court, but ultimately the court must order, must make an order, issue an order to CIW or any other facility where she will be staying to permit her transfer or his temporary transfer to court for the hearing,” Clavano said.

Veloso's life has hung in the balance since 2010, when Indonesian authorities arrested her on drug trafficking charges. The Philippine government and other civil society groups have long sought Veloso's safety.

Veloso's detention has long been a point of concern in otherwise easy relations between Indonesia and the Philippines, posing both legal and diplomatic complexities.

The question of whether Mary Jane Veloso lives or dies hangs over the heads of three Philippine presidents and two Indonesian leaders.

Although the Philippine government appears certain that Veloso will return to the country, his freedom remains in limbo.



