Milei meets Xi Jinping at G20 summit





The Argentine President, Javier Milei, had a bilateral meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, this Tuesday (19), the last day of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. The image of the meeting between them was shared by the Argentine leader on social networks. According to Casa Rosada, the two men discussed important topics for the bilateral relationship, including “constructive cooperation and expansion of trade relations.” The Argentines also said that China had expressed interest in increasing trade with Buenos Aires, while Argentina expressed its desire to diversify and increase the supply of exports. According to the Argentine government, Xi Jinping invited Javier Milei to visit China and Milei did the same. No dates for the trips have been announced. Milei arrived at Casa Rosada with a promise that he would not do business with communists and cited China as an example. During the campaign he declared that he would only deal with the civilized side of life, that is, the West. However, the Argentine recently said that China is an interesting trading partner because it is a big buyer and does not demand anything in return, just that it does not care about that. During this year's G20, the first he attended, Milei played a starring role in one of the most impactful moments at the Summit so far. He greeted President Lula, host of the meeting, but the two did not have very warm reactions, unlike the welcome given by the Brazilian president to other world leaders. In addition to the bilateral meeting with the Chinese head of state, Milei met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

