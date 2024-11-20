Jokowi's open support for Ridwan Kamil is believed to be due to the meeting between Anies and Pramono-Rano





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Trias Politika Strategis Executive Director Agung Baskoro said former President Joko Widodo's support for the RK-Suswono couple in Jakarta was a response to the former governor's meeting. Anies Baswedan with Pramono Anung and Rano Karno. The reason is, said Agung, that in the Kompas R&D investigation, the influence of Jokowi, Anies and Ahok was profound. Jakarta regional election it's still big enough to have sound. Therefore, RK-Suswono needs additional support from Joko Widodo. “Automatic, we cannot deny it, because approve Mas Anies is big, so you have to deal with it approve “Another 'kingmaker',” Agung said when contacted on Tuesday (11/19/2024). Also read: Jokowi supports Ridwan Kamil, ready to go down the mountain and repeat the success of the 2024 presidential election Agung explained that the meeting between Jokowi and RK which took place a week before the quiet period of the campaign also proved that any kind of support was still needed for RK-Suswono to win the Jakarta Pilkada competition. The reason is, Agung said, if RK-Suswono does nothing after Pramono-Rano's meeting with Anies, then the couple's eligibility with KIM will be left behind. “It definitely has an impact because it’s a competitive competition no matter the size. approve will have electoral weight which is very useful for any troop, including RK when it isapprove “Pak Jokowi, Pak Prabowo and other 'kingmakers',” Agung added. As previously reported, Jokowi officially expressed his support for Ridwan Kamil and Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. Also read: Jokowi supports Ridwan Kamil, Pramono: Look at my electability, is it decreasing or not? “Why do I support Ridwan Kamil? “Because of the record,” Jokowi said while speaking at a meeting in Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/18/2024). According to Jokowi, Ridwan's track record has been proven since he served as mayor of Bandung. Aside from that, Ridwan's experience as governor of West Java would also be proof of his expertise as a leader. Jokowi believed that Ridwan's background in architectural engineering and urban planning was the reason why Jakarta residents chose Ridwan. “That means that in terms of experience we have it, in terms of knowledge we have it. What else is missing? Which one would you like to choose?” Jokowi further emphasized.

