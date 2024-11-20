Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail in Toshakhana-II case, court orders immediate release





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday (November 20) granted bail to jailed former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case.

Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave the green light for bail and ordered Khan's immediate release on bail of one million Pakistani rupees ($3,600).

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in the case on July 13 after the couple was released on bail in another Iddat case the same day.

Bibi was previously granted bail by the IHC last month, but Khan remained behind bars. Today, Khan was also released by the court. Khan was arrested and jailed in August last year in the Toshakhana-I case.

What is the Toshakhana-II case?

The Toshakhana-II case revolves around allegations against Khan and his wife for keeping an expensive Bulgari jewelry set gifted by a foreign leader including a necklace, earrings, bracelets and rings.

Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the case on October 24, following which she was released from Adiala jail.

Earlier, Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accused Khan and his wife of failing to return items and jewelry gifted by the Saudi royal family during a 2021 visit.

According to the NAB, out of these 108 gifts, the accused kept 58 gift boxes/sets against an undervalued amount of Rs142.1 million as per the assessors' assessment.

The aid to Imran Khan came days before a massive rally planned by the PTI on November 24. The PTI had earlier said the rally in Islamabad city would be held to put pressure on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to release the jailed leader. On the other hand, Pakistani authorities responded by banning gatherings of five or more people in the capital ahead of the protests, citing security concerns.

Imran made a final appeal on November 13 and urged more people to join Sunday's rally against what he described as a “stolen mandate”, unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th Amendment , which, according to him, reinforced a dictatorial regime.

Everyone must join the protest on November 24. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is unable to ensure his participation in the protest, he must disassociate himself from the party as this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will mobilize for freedom. The nation will not accept any excuses at such a critical time, Imran Khan wrote on social media platform X.

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and global politics, in search of truth.

