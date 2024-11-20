Scary moment Anthony Albanese HOLDS Xi Jinping's HAND at center of G20 leaders' 'family photo' – but there are some very notable absentees

Anthony Albanese was pictured in a frightening moment holding hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With Mr. Albanese's right hand clutching President Xi's left and his left hand holding British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's right, they joined the other leaders of the world's 20 major economies for what seemed like an excruciating experience for all. the people involved.

There was, however, a glaring absence of the 'family photo', with outgoing US President Joe Biden opting to skip the photo opportunity.

Other notable absentees from the group photo marking the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

But if American, Canadian and Italian leaders wanted to avoid being photographed holding Mr. Xi's hand, Mr. Albanese was there, front and center, even if he looked very uncomfortable doing so .

Mr Xi had previously acknowledged the “twists and turns” in the difficult relationship between China and Australia during his direct talks with Mr Albanese at the summit.

They were the third formal talks between the leaders since Mr Albanese took office in 2022, following China's strained relations with his predecessor Scott Morrison.

But the comfort was too much for some, with Pauline Hanson tweeting that “Xi Jinping is playing (Mr Albanese) for a fool and he's too busy patting himself on the back about trade deals to see what's really going on.”

Mr Albanese met Mr Xi at the Chinese leader's hotel in Rio on Monday, 10 years to the day since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership established under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Later at the summit, Xi highlighted the “turnaround” in relations between the two countries, referring to trade sanctions implemented by Beijing in response to perceived slights from Australia, including a call to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

The meeting followed Beijing's state newspaper, China Daily, which hailed Prime Minister Albanese as a world leader that other Western countries should try to emulate.

“Over the past decade, we have made certain progress in China-Australia relations and have also witnessed some twists and turns,” President Xi said on Monday.

“This trajectory has many inspirations to offer… Today, our relations have undergone a turnaround and continue to grow, bringing tangible benefits to both our peoples.

“So it is the result of our collective hard work in the same direction and must be maintained with utmost care.”

“I wish to work with you, Mr Prime Minister, to make our comprehensive strategic partnership more mature, stable and fruitful, and to bring more stability and certainty to the region and the world as a whole.”

Albanese thanked President Xi for welcoming him to Beijing last year and welcomed the fact that leaders' meetings had “started again” between the two countries.

The prime minister also shared images on X of the two leaders shaking hands and said it was in the interest of both nations to stabilize relations.

“Dialogue is essential and we have made encouraging progress. Trade flows more freely. And it benefits both countries, as well as citizens and businesses on both sides,” Albanese wrote.

“Our approach will remain patient, calibrated and deliberate. It is important that we have direct discussions on the issues that concern us and for the stability and prosperity of our region.

Anthony Albanese (left) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil

China Daily's glowing editorial last Thursday praised Australia for “waking up” to China's importance and praised Mr Albanese for its “strategic autonomy”.

“Australia's ties with China deteriorated when the previous Australian government fell under Washington's anti-China spell,” the editorial read.

“But Canberra realized the importance of these ties under the Albanian government and set about repairing them.”

But Mr Albanese said his government had not “changed our position on any of the main differences we have” with China.

Instead, the Government worked to rebuild trade relationships to boost Australia's economic prosperity and job creation, he said.

“We continue to explore opportunities for practical cooperation in areas of common interest, including energy transition and climate change.

“Our entire region will benefit from the prosperity that can come from peace, security and stability in our region.

“That’s why our direct discussions to better understand the issues we care about are so important.”

Anthony Albanese and his fiancée Jodie Haydon (pictured) arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday evening local time.

President Xi hopes to have countries like Australia on his side amid a possible tariff war with the United States once Donald Trump becomes US president again in January.

Mr Trump has threatened to impose 60% tariffs on Chinese imports and tariffs of up to 20% on all other imports as part of an 'America First' policy. .

Mr Albanese will have to be careful not to antagonize either China or the United States, while the world waits to see whether Mr Trump will do exactly what he promised or whether he will have some room to maneuver.

Under the leadership of the Labor government since May 2022, China has lifted bans on almost $20 billion worth of Australian goods, which were imposed under the previous coalition administration led by Mr Morrison.

Addressing a meeting on hunger and poverty in Rio de Janeiro, Mr Albanese risked China's wrath by condemning its close ally North Korea.

He said the hermit communist state is sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine's war “while its own people starve.”

The Prime Minister also urged other world leaders not to “lose sight” of the effect that global economic challenges are having on people in their “daily lives”.

Mr Albanese will also have one-on-one meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the coming days.

Before flying to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 meeting, he was in Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

From Lima, Mr. Albanese tweeted: “More trade means more jobs. This is what I am defending here at APEC and next week at the G20.