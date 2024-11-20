PM Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Guyana in 5 decades, receives warm welcome





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years. He was greeted with a welcome ceremony and an honor guard upon his arrival in Georgetown. In an unprecedented gesture, Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. The two leaders shared a warm hug, followed by dignitaries presenting a floral bouquet to Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and is expected to address the special session of the Guyana Parliament. Prime Minister Modi will also co-chair the second India-CARICOM meeting with the Prime Minister of Grenada. CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, strives to strengthen economic cooperation and integration in the region. There are 21 countries, of which 15 are member states and six are associate members. Ahead of his visit, Prime Minister Modi said in a statement that he would pay homage to one of India's oldest communities, which migrated to Guyana more than 185 years ago. “We will exchange views on how to give strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on shared heritage, culture and values,” he said. The visit aims to strengthen ties between India and Guyana and explore regional partnerships. India's Ambassador to Guyana, Amit S. Telang, described the visit as an important milestone in relations between the two countries. “After 56 years, this visit represents the strong friendship and cooperation that has developed over time,” he said. India and Guyana collaborate through a bilateral joint commission, last held in 2008, and periodic foreign ministry consultations, most recently in 2011. Cultural exchanges and advisory Joint Business, established between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), further strengthen their ties. Published by: Akhilesh Nagari Published on: November 20, 2024 Set

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-in-guyana-first-indian-prime-minister-to-visit-president-mohamed-irfaan-ali-welcome-video-india-caricom-meeting-2636260-2024-11-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos