What is the law on offensive social media posts?

Essex Police have defended their decision to investigate Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson for potentially inciting racial hatred online with a post about X.

The offending message appears to have become public after The Guardian was contacted anonymously by the person who made the complaint. It was a rebroadcast of a photo of supporters of a Pakistani political party posing with two Greater Manchester police officers, the newspaper said. Pearson had called his supporters “Jew-haters,” apparently confusing them with pro-Hamas activists. The post was deleted shortly after it was published.

The row sparked outrage from prominent right-wing figures. Boris Johnson used his Daily Mail column to call the police involvement “evocative of the Soviet Union at its worst.” And new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called for a review of hate crime laws to protect free speech, said The telegraph.

All this follows a summer in which hate speech laws have repeatedly been in the spotlight, following heavy sentences handed out to those found guilty of inciting violence online in relation to the riots from Southport.

What does the law say about posting on social media?

In the United Kingdom, online communication and activities are subject to a series of legal restrictions. These include the Malicious Communications Act 1988 and the Communications Act 2003, both of which criminalize “indecent or grossly offensive” messages and threats; the Public Order Act 1986, which deals with offenses of inciting hatred on grounds of race, religion or sexual discrimination, and the Terrorism Act 2006, which criminalises the publication and dissemination of documents that could be considered to encourage acts of terrorism.

Can you be arrested for “offensive” posts on social media?

For an offense to be committed under the Public Order Act 1986, the language must be “threatening, abusive or insulting” and “intended or likely, in all circumstances, to stir up hatred”. Journalists can 'fall at fault when covering extreme political statements,' said Press journal.

Crown Prosecution Service Guidelines state that the presence of bias or hatred toward a protected group “can sometimes elevate a communication that would otherwise not meet the high threshold” for “extremely offensive” content. However, the guidelines emphasize that any prosecution must be in the public interest and that “when a criminal sanction is being considered, particular attention should be paid to the way in which a person has expressed themselves on social media”.

What is a “non-criminal hate incident”?

Pearson said she initially thought her post was being investigated as a non-hate crime incident. This is an incident “motivated by hostility or prejudice against people with a particular characteristic” but which does not “meet the threshold of a criminal offense”, said The Guardian.

Non-hate crime incidents do not involve arrests or prosecutions, but are recorded as a form of information gathering, to help police build a broader picture of tensions and identify opportunities for escalation into criminal offenses.

The chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Gavin Stephens, defended the practice as “very important” at a recent policing conference, said the Wolverhampton Press and Star. Citing the role of social media in racially motivated riots, he said that “one of the things we are very clear about” is that “we must not miss the precursors of violence because we know that the consequences can be serious.”

What about freedom of expression?

The difference between free speech and hate speech is a “complex area”, said Stop Hate in the UK.

When it comes to online hate, “in order to balance freedom of expression, there is a high evidentiary threshold for prosecuting blatantly offensive, obscene or malicious communications.”

But there has been much debate about whether the current law goes far enough. The new Online Safety Act, due to come into force next year, introduces measures to regulate content and protect individuals online – including requiring social media platforms to remove 'harmful content' and take action against online abuse and misinformation.

This law is considered by leaders as a “silver bullet to curb the threat of future violence,” said the Christian Science Monitor. But it has already been “heavily criticized by all parties”, with human rights groups repeatedly warning that it threatens users' privacy and undermines freedom of expression, while d Others, like London Mayor Sadiq Khan, “believe the law does not go far enough”. . The government is “forced to walk a difficult tightrope,” the international news site said.

What are the penalties for going too far?

In response to the August riots, CPS shared a video on X warning people to “think before they publish” because the legal system “will initiate prosecution when legal test is met“.

In fact, a 53-year-old woman has already been sentenced to 15 months in prison for sending a communication threatening death or serious harm, after posting on his local community Facebook group: “Don't protect mosques. Blow up the mosque with adults inside.”

But “prosecution is not the only concern,” said Jones Banner lawyers. In the UK, employees “may be subject to disciplinary action or even dismissal from their jobs if they post inappropriate content on social media.” Many companies now have a social media policy and “any comments damaging to the reputation of the brand, including comments about customers or the company, could be grounds for dismissal.”