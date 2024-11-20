PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Guyana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by members of the Indian community upon his arrival in Georgetown, Guyana. | Photo credit: PTI

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated members of the Indian diaspora, many of whom migrated over 180 years ago to Guyana, saying he was happy to see the members making their mark in different sectors. Prime Minister Modis' visit is the first visit by an Indian head of state in over 50 years. He arrived here in the wee hours after departing from Brazil on Tuesday evening (November 19, 2024) and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the hotel. There are approximately 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which describes it as one of the oldest Indian diasporas, having migrated more than 185 years ago. Apart from people of Indian origin, there are around 2,000 Indian nationals, mainly members of the Indian Mission, Indian Mission Cultural Centre, staff of the Bank of Baroda and other international agencies, doctors, nurses, students of private medical institutions. and workers employed by local businesses, hospitals and the University of Guyana, according to the High Commission of India. A sincere thank you to the Indian community of Guyana for its warm and dynamic welcome. They showed that distance is never an obstacle to staying connected to your roots. Happy to see the community making its mark here in different sectors, PM Modi posted on X with some photos from the interaction. The Prime Minister received an enthusiastic and colorful welcome from the Indian community and the Indo-Guyanese diaspora in the presence of several Guyanese Cabinet Ministers, the MEA said in a statement. The community members were dressed in their finest traditional clothes and many of them carried the Indian tricolor in their hands. PM Modi was also presented with a sketch made by a member amid loud chanting of slogans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali upon his arrival at the hotel, in Georgetown, Guyana. | Photo credit: PTI Earlier, in an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Modi was received at the airport by Guyanese President Irfan Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen ministers while at the hotel they were joined by the Prime Ministers of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Barbados Mia. Amor Mottley too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the key to the city of Georgetown upon arrival at the hotel by Mayor Alfred Mentore, in Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday (November 20, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI Prime Minister Modi was also presented with the key to the city of Georgetown as a testament to the close ties between India and Guyana, officials said. The Prime Minister is on the final leg of his three-country visit after attending the G20 summit in Brazil and visiting Nigeria. Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Guyana at the invitation of President Ali, will stay in the country until Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-meets-indian-diaspora-at-guyana/article68889046.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

