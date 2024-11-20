Politics
DFA: Mary Jane Veloso 'hopes' to return home by Christmas
Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipina sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia, could return to the Philippines by Christmas, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday.
“Even though it's not finalized yet, let's pray that it will be finished by Christmas and that Mary Jane will be home… We pray that it will be a complete success and that it won't be long before happen, I have no promises, but I hope it will happen by Christmas,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas.
(Although it is not finalized yet, let's pray that it will be finished by Christmas and Mary Jane can return to the Philippines… We pray that it will be a complete success and not delayed .I don't promise anything but I hope she will be back in the Philippines by Christmas.)
De Vega said the Philippines contacted Indonesia several months ago about Veloso's case, which was a new start for its relations with new Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced earlier in the day that an agreement had been reached with Indonesian authorities to bring Veloso, arrested in 2010, back to the Philippines.
“After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally return her to the Philippines,” Marcos said in a statement.
Transfer
A few weeks ago, the Indonesian government spoke with the Philippine ambassador to express its willingness to transfer Veloso to Manila, according to De Vega.
“All it takes is a formal request from our Ministry of Justice, which has already been submitted,” he said.
“So we're just waiting for Indonesia's final decision so we can sit down with them to find out the details, because when we go home it looks like he's being detained here, but how can we have a chance to get him possibly release?,” he added.
(So we are just waiting for Indonesia's final decision so we can sit down with them to figure out the details because apparently the deal is that she will be our detainee when she returns, but how can we have a chance of possibly release?)
Considering that the Philippines does not impose the death penalty, De Vega noted that Veloso will not be executed and may even benefit from Marcos' pardon.
“Indonesia also seems willing, but we do not yet have the last word: when the president is transferred to us, perhaps after a while, he will not immediately grant pardon, because he has been in prison for a long time and he is a victim,” he said.
(Indonesia also seems willing, but we do not have the final say yet, that when she is already transferred to us, our president can grant her pardon, but after a while, not immediately, because she is in prison for a long time and is a victim.)
Conviction
Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking in 2010 after she was arrested with 2.6 kilos of heroin in Yogyakarta. She was sentenced to the death penalty.
Since then, she has maintained her innocence, claiming that she was only a victim of human trafficking.
The Philippine government has repeatedly asked the Indonesian government for his freedom.
In 2015, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo said his government had granted Veloso a “temporary reprieve” from his planned execution over allegations of human trafficking.
A case of human trafficking and large-scale illegal recruitment was filed against Veloso's traffickers, Julius Lacanilao and Cristina Sergio, in the Nueva Ecjia Regional Trial Court.
In 2020, a guilty verdict in the illegal recruitment case was handed down against the recruiters, but the trafficking case is still pending.
In January this year, Veloso's family sent letters to Joko Widodo and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asking for clemency.
–VAL, GMA Integrated News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/pinoyabroad/dispatch/927629/mary-jane-veloso-home-by-istmas/story/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Case of whooping cough reported at Upper Merion High School
- Pakistani court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping meets Brazilian President Lula, signs more than 30 agreements
- Modi becomes first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years | News from India
- Finally, a “tram” arrives at Crystal Palace – except it’s a bus!
- Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024
- Putin ready to discuss Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- France, Germany, UK, US and Norway selected as finalists for $1 billion frigate
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Imran Khan released on bail: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted bail by Islamabad High Court in state gifts case
- Reactions to the College Football Playoff Rankings: Miami overrated, BYU underrated in third top 25