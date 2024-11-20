Imran Khan's party protests cost Pakistan over Rs 1 billion in 5 months: Firstpost report





Pakistan's national finance ministry has had to bear the costs of damage caused by protests led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf since July. The strikes, rallies and public gatherings organized by the PTI cost the government Rs 1.11 billion while the damage amounted to Rs 152 million.

An official from the National Exchequer office told Dawn that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led protests since July have resulted in a heavy economic burden for the country which is already grappling with financial problems.

Additionally, the protests led to the loss of police personnel and at least 80 officials died during the violent protests.

The PML-N-led government also had to bear the cost of renting containers used by PTI supporters to block roads during their movement. The rent amounts to Rs 247,730,500 for 1,641 containers.

Additionally, the exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 870 million on rental of vehicles for transporting police and other law enforcement personnel to their places of duty, as well as fuel expenses. An additional Rs 320 million has been allocated to cover the cost of meals for police officers and CF personnel deployed during law enforcement operations.

The protesters reportedly destroyed 221 cameras around the capital Islamabad, for which the government had to foot a bill worth Rs 151 million.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have started taking strict measures to thwart another planned protest by the PTI on November 24.

Khan, 72, served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence after falling out with the powerful military seen as Pakistan's political kingmaker.

As opposition leader, he led an unprecedented campaign of defiance before becoming embroiled in a slew of trials that he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power.

While his wife, Bushra Bibi, was released from prison last month, the cricketer-turned-politician remains in jail.

With the contribution of agencies

