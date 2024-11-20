Bangkok Post – Philippines to repatriate Filipino drug prisoner from Indonesia





PUBLISHED: Nov 20, 2024

A protester holds a sign calling to save the life of MaryJane Veloso, a Filipina facing execution, during a demonstration in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 26, 2015. (File photo: Reuters) MANILA/JAKARTA — A Filipina spared from execution for drug trafficking in Indonesia in 2015 will be returned to the Philippines after years of negotiations between the two Southeast Asian neighbors, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday. Mary Jane Veloso, a domestic helper and mother of two, was arrested in the city of Yogyakarta for carrying 2.6 kilograms (5.73 pounds) of heroin hidden in her suitcase in 2010. Veloso was spared from being shot at the last minute in 2015 after Philippine authorities asked then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo to allow her to testify against members of a human trafficking ring humans and drugs. The execution of eight other drug trafficking convicts continued, and at the time Widodo called Veloso's reprieve a postponement. Widodo's term as president ended last month. “After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally return her to the Philippines,” Marcos said in a statement. Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao kisses Filipina death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso during his visit to Wirogunan Prison, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 10, 2015. (File photo: Reuters) “This outcome reflects the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia – united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” Marcos said, thanking Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his “goodwill.” Prabowo's office said Wednesday that Veloso would serve the remainder of his sentence in the Philippines and that the reason for the transfer was “diplomacy and reciprocal partnership in law enforcement.” Veloso had always maintained his innocence, claiming to be an unwitting drug mule for a Filipino recruiter. She had previously worked as a domestic worker in Dubai, but left her job to escape an abusive employer, according to her legal team. A court filing says the recruiter asked Veloso to travel to Yogyakarta from Manila to deliver a suitcase to a man. Authorities discovered foil-wrapped packages of heroin hidden in the lining of her luggage and arrested her. Indonesia has tough anti-drug laws and has executed several foreign nationals, including two Australians who were leaders of the Bali Nine trafficking ring in 2015. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, shakes hands with Prabowo Subianto February 17, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (File photo: Reuters)

