Donald Trump jokes about his third candidacy: I won't run again unless





President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume the presidency for a second time, becoming the 47th president of the United States after defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Donald Trump, now the 47th president, humorously suggested a third term during a speech. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File photo (REUTERS)

After his previous term as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, Trump is now back in the White House, sparking discussions about his ambitions and presidential term limits.

Speaking to the House Republican Conference on Wednesday, November 13, Trump joked about running for a third term. I suspect I won't run again unless you say he's so good we have to find something else, Trump joked, according to AP's Farnoush Amiri, as reported by The New Republic.

ALSO READ | Sean Diddy Combs' Former Bodyguard Answers Question About Whether Donald Trump Will Pardon Music Mogul

This isn't the first time Trump has mocked the two-term limit

In June 2019, during his 2020 re-election bid, he shared a meme video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, based on a 2018 TIME magazine cover, depicting campaign signs progressing from 2024 to 2048 and beyond, qualifying it as an ASSET. 4EVA. The video's humorous tone has already sparked discussion, with some critics expressing concern about the joke's implications.

According to the US Constitution, a third presidential term would be unconstitutional. The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly prohibits any individual from being elected president more than twice. The amendment, a response to the four-term presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, states: “No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice.”

ALSO READ | The viral photo of Trump, Musk, RFK Jr's McDonald's dinner predicted by 18th century painting? Here's what we know

However, Trump ally Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett dismissed the joke, saying, “It was a joke,” adding, “It was clearly a joke.” He also shared that he joked with Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs about the media coverage, saying Trump was trying to subvert the Constitution. Arizona Rep. Eli Crane echoed the sentiment, saying he jokes all the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-quips-about-running-for-the-3rd-time-i-won-t-be-running-again-unless-101732065170735.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos